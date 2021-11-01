Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the last match of a five-game road swing in the 2021-22 NBA against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

The Cavaliers were very sloppy in their loss against the Phoenix Suns, where Evan Mobley scored only two points on a horrendous 1-6 shooting. After two successive losses, the Cavaliers will hope to bounce back and improve their season record to 4-4.

The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, are coming off a hard-fought win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Terry Rozier's first game of the season was a welcome boost to the Hornets, as had he led the team in scoring last season.

LaMelo Ball's all-around brilliance and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s decisive baskets in the fourth quarter were key in their last game.

LaMelo Ball's all-around brilliance and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s decisive baskets in the fourth quarter were key in their last game. The Hornets (5-2) have one of the best records in the NBA right now, and will seek to improve that against the Cavaliers.

Match Details

Match Details: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, November 1st; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 2nd; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Evan Mobley has made headlines after an impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season. He has been a key player in the Cavaliers' solid performances. LeBron James was just one of many NBA stars who praised the rookie for his game and demeanor.

The Phoenix Suns, though, reminded the budding star just how difficult it is in the NBA to play consistently well. Mobley was made to look like a rookie, as he tallied only two points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Cavaliers will need Mobley, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland to fare much better against a revved-up Hornets team.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Rookie Evan Mobley could turn out to be the franchise player the Cavaliers are in desperate need of.

Evan Mobley is making the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office look like the winners in this year's NBA Draft. With every game, it has seemed that the franchise has found the centerpiece to rebuild their roster after LeBron James took his talents to Hollywood.

The rookie out of USC is averaging 13.4 points 7.6 rebounds 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game this season. His instincts at the defensive side of the ball have been praised on by other players, coaches and analysts. The way he changes shots and influences the Cavaliers' defense have played a key role in the team's surprisingly solid start.

LeBron on Evan Mobley: "He's going to be a damn good basketball player in this league...so crazy because he was just playing against my son a couple of years ago. This is weird. It's getting more weird by the day."

JB Bickerstaff has insisted on using a big frontline of Lauri Markkanen, Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley. Markkanen and Mobley are fast enough in defense on the perimeter, and space the floor with their shooting. In particular, the rookie's ability to read the defense when used as the fulcrum in offense is starting to reap dividends for the Cavaliers.

The Charlotte Hornets will have a game plan for Mobley more than they did against him in their last meeting, which the Hornets won.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Collin Sexton | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets welcomed the return of Terry Rozier with a rousing win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Rozier started and played 33 minutes, ending with 14 points, five assists and two rebounds. If Rozier plays more games, he'll likely get back into the form that made him Charlotte's leading scorer last season.

James Borrego has a more balanced and deeper team with Rozier in the lineup. Bringing Kelly Oubre Jr. off the bench brings more energy and hustle at both ends of the floor for the Hornets' second unit.

Meanwhile, after two games where he struggled, particularly against the unforgiving Miami Heat defense, LaMelo Ball is back to his phenomenal best. He displayed his flair and versatility against the Blazers, tallying a team-high 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists. His maturity in dealing with adversity this season should be crucial for the Hornets as they seek to continue their sizzling form.

Key Player - Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges has taken a giant leap for the Charlotte Hornets this season. He took on the scoring load and even more in the absence of Terry Rozier. The former Michigan State University standout is averaging a team-high 25.5 points per game this season. That is a whopping 12.5 points better than his last year's average of 13 points a game.

As a small-ball power forward, Bridges has done his share of the versatile work. He is averaging eight boards and 1.8 steals a game. His 36.2% shooting from the deep helps open the floor for the Charlotte Hornets for drives and kick-outs. Additionally, his playmaking has improved as well. In a team with Ball and Rozier, he led the Hornets with nine assists against the Portland Trail Blazers.

31 PTS - 6 REB - 52% FG

25 PTS - 10 REB - 50% FG

32 PTS - 9 REB - 56% FG

Miles Bridges' last 4 games: 31 PTS - 6 REB - 52% FG, 25 PTS - 10 REB - 50% FG, 32 PTS - 9 REB - 56% FG, 30 PTS - 7 REB - 54% FG

Bridges makes the Charlotte Hornets a fast, uber-athletic and aggressive team that can run opponents to the ground. The Hornets are second in the NBA in Offensive Rating. That's largely because of Bridges' outstanding performances that earned him the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Cavaliers vs Hornets Match Prediction

In their first meeting this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers battled well against the Charlotte Hornets without Darius Garland, who was sidelined with an injury. Despite the loss, they showed that they could go toe to toe with a very dangerous Hornets team.

The Charlotte Hornets, though, have Terry Rozier back from a lengthy spell on the injury list. His presence is already making the team's potent attack even deadlier. Charlotte's depth and youth will be tested in this game, though.

The Charlotte Hornets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to survive a stretch of five road games against elite teams. There is just so much going right for the Hornets heading into this game that they'll likely overcome Mobley's expected bounce-back performance.

The home team is likely to repeat the result of their the first matchup of the season against the Cavaliers. It could be a close affair, but the Hornets should get past the Cavaliers in this game on Monday.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Hornets game?

The Bally Sports Charlotte and Bally Sports Ohio will cover the match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Hornets live locally. The NBA League Pass will also stream the game live. Color commentaries can also be heard on the radio via WFNZ, WTAM/WMMS/WNZN.

Edited by Bhargav