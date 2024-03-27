Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be in North Carolina on Wednesday to take on the reeling Charlotte Hornets. After winning 115-92 in the first encounter, Cleveland will be hoping to repeat and win the season series with another victory in the rematch. The Cavs will have to get the job done without Donovan Mitchell and Dean Wade.

The Hornets, however, are even more crippled than their visitors. They still don’t have LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry and Mark Williams on the roster. Charlotte is already headed for a long vacation but would love to spoil Cleveland’s goal of keeping the Eastern Conference’s third spot.

Without Mitchell, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff will count on Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and the recently returned Evan Mobley to grab another win. Cleveland’s defense will need to continue to be crisp to prevent a disastrous result.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Spectrum Center will host the showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets. The game will not be on national TV but it will be aired locally by Bally Sports SE-CHA and Bally Sports Ohio.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-550) vs. Hornets (+400)

Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5) vs. Hornets (+10.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o206.0 -110) vs. Hornets (u206.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

After a lethargic start against the Hornets in the first meeting, the Cleveland Cavaliers began to play physically and aggressively in the second quarter. They can’t afford another lackluster opening and not get punished on the road. Cleveland’s 31-17 edge in the said period was all the cushion it needed to steadily pull away. The Cavs will be looking to assert dominance right from the start.

Marcus Morris Sr.’s elbow to Nick Richards gave the Cavaliers the spark they needed. The Charlotte Hornets will be ready to respond in the rematch and not get bullied. Expect the home team to play with an edge after what happened the first time the two teams met.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Evan Mobley, SF - Isaac Okoro, C - Jarrett Allen, PG - Darius Garland and SG - Caris LeVert will open the game for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Georges Niang will likely come in early to add more spacing to Cleveland’s offense which features a twin-tower combination. Sam Merrill is another candidate who can relieve a struggling teammate for his threat from the perimeter.

F - Brandon Miller, SF - Miles Bridges, C - Nick Richards, PG - Tre Mann and G - Vasilije Micic will start for the Charlotte Hornets.

Grant Williams will likely get the nod to come off the bench early. Williams’ perimeter shooting and in-your-face pressure might help set the tone for the home team.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Brandon Miller has a 19.5 over/under points prop on Wednesday. The Charlotte Hornets rookie had 24 points against the Cavs in the first meeting. He will be expected to put up the points for the Hornets to have a chance of winning. Expect him to be aggressive and likely get over his points prop.

Darius Garland has an 18.5 over/under points prop. Garland has been asked to score more without Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard had 15 points on Monday versus their hosts in the first head-to-head tussle. With Evan Mobley back in the lineup, Garland might continue to pass more to set up his teammates and not get over his points prop.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The Cavaliers have the better and healthier roster, which proved to be difference-makers in the first meeting. Charlotte's pride may have been hurt after rout two nights ago and put on a much better and determined performance. Still, the visitors' superiority in manpower will likely continue to be an edge the hosts can't overcome.