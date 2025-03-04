Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 4, 2025 

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Chicago Bulls again on Tuesday. Chicago could secure the season series with a victory regardless of what happens in their next meeting in early April. Evan Mobley (rest) will be in street clothes, but Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are available.

Meanwhile, the Bulls hope to break through against the team with the best record in the NBA. They will try to accomplish the goal despite not having Nikola Vucevic (calf), Patrick Williams (quad) and Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) on the active list. Josh Giddey (quad) and Kevin Huerter (knee), both questionable, could also miss the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The United Center in Chicago will host the Cavaliers-Bulls battle. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-750) vs. Bulls (+525)

Odds: Cavaliers (-12.0) vs. Bulls (+12.0)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o245.5 -110) vs. Bulls (u245.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not lost since a 112-105 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics in early February. Since then, they have racked up 10 straight wins, including an impressive victory against Boston in the rematch on Friday.

Cleveland should roll to a comfortable victory even without Evan Mobley. The Cavs’ firepower remains impressive. Only complacency could allow the home team to pull off an upset.

Where the Chicago Bulls will get the scoring punch to compete against the Cavaliers is the biggest question Billy Donovan will answer on Tuesday. Three key players will not play, while three more are questionable. Despite the tall odds, the hosts could make it tough for the Cavaliers if they don’t turn the ball over and make the rebounding battle even.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineups

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Isaac Okoro | PF: Dean Wade | C: Jarrett Allen

Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey | PG: Coby White | SF: Matas Buzelis | PF: Dalen Terry | C: Zach Collins

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Darius Garland has largely given the scoring load to his star teammates since February when he averaged 18.8 points per game. This month, he is putting up 13.0 ppg, which could signal his failure to top his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

Zach Collins has been trending up since Nikola Vucevic suffered a calf injury. Collins is averaging 17.8 ppg in his last four games. The backup center pushed into the starting role, could top his 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls prediction

Had the Bulls been injury-free, the juggernaut Cavaliers would still be heavy favorites to win. Cleveland could rout its hobbled host on Tuesday.

