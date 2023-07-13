Basketball
  Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 13, 2023 12:24 GMT
The Chicago Bulls have won two of their first three Summer League games and have been an enjoyable team to watch throughout the tournament. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been showcasing Emoni Bates and are coming off an impressive 100-77 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Neither roster boasts a top 2023 NBA draft pick, but they both play hard and have been executing their coach's game plans. Sometimes, the lack of a star allows a roster to shine, which is exactly what we've been seeing with both teams.

Still, Sam Merrill has been very impressive for the Cavaliers and will be someone the Bulls will want to keep under wraps on Thursday evening.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Both Cleveland and Chicago have winning records during Las Vegas Summer League, yet neither team project to be the deepest or most talented in the tournament.

When these two franchises face off on July 13, both rosters will be looking to take advantage of favorable matchups and scoring opportunities. Emoni Bates has had a strong start to his time in Las Vegas and should be seen as a threat. While Adama Sanogo and Javon Freeman-Liberty will be coming into the contest following impressive performances against the Sacramento Kings.

We're going to see a fast-paced, physical game, with the Bulls likely to put up a good fight before falling to defeat.

Chicago Bulls Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Javon Freeman-Liberty0G6-4185 lbsOCT 20, 199923RDePaul
Julian Phillips13F6-8197 lbsNOV 05, 200319RTennesseeDraft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/28/23
Nate Darling14G6-6207 lbsAUG 30, 1998241Delaware
Adama Sanogo15C6-9258 lbsFEB 12, 200221RConnecticutSigned On 07/10/23
Henri Drell16F6-9215 lbsAPR 25, 200023RWindy City Bulls
Tyree Appleby17G6-1165 lbsSEP 30, 199824RWake Forest
Yago Dos Santos18G5-10188 lbsMAR 09, 199924RRatiopharm Ulm
Daniel Oturu20F6-8240 lbsSEP 20, 1999232Minnesota
Ben Coupet Jr.22F6-7185 lbsJAN 28, 199825RSouthern Illinois
Dalen Terry25G6-7200 lbsJUL 12, 2002211Arizona#18 Pick In 2022 Draft
Jontay Porter30C6-11244 lbsNOV 15, 1999231Missouri
Will Yoakum31G6-5190 lbsJUL 07, 199825RNova Southeastern
Justin Lewis34F6-7245 lbsAPR 12, 200221RMarquetteSigned On 07/07/22

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Roster

#NAMEPOSHTWTDOBPRIOR TO PROSLAST TEAM
21Emoni BatesF6-91901/28/04Eastern MichiganEastern Michigan
38Mike BothwellG6-31951/19/00FurmanFurman University
2Sharife CooperG6-11806/11/01AuburnCleveland Charge
18Kahlifa DiopC6-102311/15/02SenegalGran Canaria (Spain)
39Wendell GreenG5-111758/7/02AuburnAuburn
50Cedric Henderson Jr.G6-62003/3/00ArizonaArizona
5Sam MerrillG6-52055/15/96Utah StateCleveland Cavaliers
15Isaiah MobleyF6-102409/24/99USCCleveland Charge
48Pete NanceF6-112302/19/00UNCUNC
40Craig Porter Jr.G6-21782/26/00Wichita StateWichita State
55Devonte ShulerG6-21852/9/98MississippiCleveland Charge
33Luke TraversF6-72089/3/01Rockingham Flames (Aus.)Perth Wildcats (Aus.)
49Fabian WhiteF/C6-823011/29/98HoustonSouth Bay Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, Moneyline

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-200), Bulls (+158)

Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5), Bulls (+4.5)

Total: 179.5 Under (-113), Over (-113)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center, and is set to tip-off at 3 PM Eastern Time.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Players to watch

Emoni Bates will have multiple eyes on him after he slipped down the draft rankings over the past year or so. While Sam Merril and Sharife Cooper will also be looking to perform well to build interest in their game and showcase their developments.

For the Bulls, Adama Sanogo will be hoping to prove he can be a viable rotation piece in the regular season while Javon Freeman-Liberty has been playing his heart out throughout his time in Las Vegas.

Overall, though, Emoni Bates is the player to watch in this contest - he's been great so far, and has been exciting every time he's had the ball in his hands.

