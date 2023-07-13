Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Chicago Bulls have won two of their first three Summer League games and have been an enjoyable team to watch throughout the tournament. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been showcasing Emoni Bates and are coming off an impressive 100-77 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Neither roster boasts a top 2023 NBA draft pick, but they both play hard and have been executing their coach's game plans. Sometimes, the lack of a star allows a roster to shine, which is exactly what we've been seeing with both teams.
Still, Sam Merrill has been very impressive for the Cavaliers and will be someone the Bulls will want to keep under wraps on Thursday evening.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Prediction
Both Cleveland and Chicago have winning records during Las Vegas Summer League, yet neither team project to be the deepest or most talented in the tournament.
When these two franchises face off on July 13, both rosters will be looking to take advantage of favorable matchups and scoring opportunities. Emoni Bates has had a strong start to his time in Las Vegas and should be seen as a threat. While Adama Sanogo and Javon Freeman-Liberty will be coming into the contest following impressive performances against the Sacramento Kings.
We're going to see a fast-paced, physical game, with the Bulls likely to put up a good fight before falling to defeat.
Chicago Bulls Summer League Roster
Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Roster
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, Moneyline
Moneyline: Cavaliers (-200), Bulls (+158)
Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5), Bulls (+4.5)
Total: 179.5 Under (-113), Over (-113)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center, and is set to tip-off at 3 PM Eastern Time.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Players to watch
Emoni Bates will have multiple eyes on him after he slipped down the draft rankings over the past year or so. While Sam Merril and Sharife Cooper will also be looking to perform well to build interest in their game and showcase their developments.
For the Bulls, Adama Sanogo will be hoping to prove he can be a viable rotation piece in the regular season while Javon Freeman-Liberty has been playing his heart out throughout his time in Las Vegas.
Overall, though, Emoni Bates is the player to watch in this contest - he's been great so far, and has been exciting every time he's had the ball in his hands.
