Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Chicago Bulls have won two of their first three Summer League games and have been an enjoyable team to watch throughout the tournament. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been showcasing Emoni Bates and are coming off an impressive 100-77 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Neither roster boasts a top 2023 NBA draft pick, but they both play hard and have been executing their coach's game plans. Sometimes, the lack of a star allows a roster to shine, which is exactly what we've been seeing with both teams.

Still, Sam Merrill has been very impressive for the Cavaliers and will be someone the Bulls will want to keep under wraps on Thursday evening.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Both Cleveland and Chicago have winning records during Las Vegas Summer League, yet neither team project to be the deepest or most talented in the tournament.

When these two franchises face off on July 13, both rosters will be looking to take advantage of favorable matchups and scoring opportunities. Emoni Bates has had a strong start to his time in Las Vegas and should be seen as a threat. While Adama Sanogo and Javon Freeman-Liberty will be coming into the contest following impressive performances against the Sacramento Kings.

We're going to see a fast-paced, physical game, with the Bulls likely to put up a good fight before falling to defeat.

Chicago Bulls Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Javon Freeman-Liberty 0 G 6-4 185 lbs OCT 20, 1999 23 R DePaul Julian Phillips 13 F 6-8 197 lbs NOV 05, 2003 19 R Tennessee Draft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/28/23 Nate Darling 14 G 6-6 207 lbs AUG 30, 1998 24 1 Delaware Adama Sanogo 15 C 6-9 258 lbs FEB 12, 2002 21 R Connecticut Signed On 07/10/23 Henri Drell 16 F 6-9 215 lbs APR 25, 2000 23 R Windy City Bulls Tyree Appleby 17 G 6-1 165 lbs SEP 30, 1998 24 R Wake Forest Yago Dos Santos 18 G 5-10 188 lbs MAR 09, 1999 24 R Ratiopharm Ulm Daniel Oturu 20 F 6-8 240 lbs SEP 20, 1999 23 2 Minnesota Ben Coupet Jr. 22 F 6-7 185 lbs JAN 28, 1998 25 R Southern Illinois Dalen Terry 25 G 6-7 200 lbs JUL 12, 2002 21 1 Arizona #18 Pick In 2022 Draft Jontay Porter 30 C 6-11 244 lbs NOV 15, 1999 23 1 Missouri Will Yoakum 31 G 6-5 190 lbs JUL 07, 1998 25 R Nova Southeastern Justin Lewis 34 F 6-7 245 lbs APR 12, 2002 21 R Marquette Signed On 07/07/22

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Roster

# NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO PROS LAST TEAM 21 Emoni Bates F 6-9 190 1/28/04 Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan 38 Mike Bothwell G 6-3 195 1/19/00 Furman Furman University 2 Sharife Cooper G 6-1 180 6/11/01 Auburn Cleveland Charge 18 Kahlifa Diop C 6-10 231 1/15/02 Senegal Gran Canaria (Spain) 39 Wendell Green G 5-11 175 8/7/02 Auburn Auburn 50 Cedric Henderson Jr. G 6-6 200 3/3/00 Arizona Arizona 5 Sam Merrill G 6-5 205 5/15/96 Utah State Cleveland Cavaliers 15 Isaiah Mobley F 6-10 240 9/24/99 USC Cleveland Charge 48 Pete Nance F 6-11 230 2/19/00 UNC UNC 40 Craig Porter Jr. G 6-2 178 2/26/00 Wichita State Wichita State 55 Devonte Shuler G 6-2 185 2/9/98 Mississippi Cleveland Charge 33 Luke Travers F 6-7 208 9/3/01 Rockingham Flames (Aus.) Perth Wildcats (Aus.) 49 Fabian White F/C 6-8 230 11/29/98 Houston South Bay Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, Moneyline

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-200), Bulls (+158)

Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5), Bulls (+4.5)

Total: 179.5 Under (-113), Over (-113)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center, and is set to tip-off at 3 PM Eastern Time.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Players to watch

Emoni Bates will have multiple eyes on him after he slipped down the draft rankings over the past year or so. While Sam Merril and Sharife Cooper will also be looking to perform well to build interest in their game and showcase their developments.

For the Bulls, Adama Sanogo will be hoping to prove he can be a viable rotation piece in the regular season while Javon Freeman-Liberty has been playing his heart out throughout his time in Las Vegas.

Overall, though, Emoni Bates is the player to watch in this contest - he's been great so far, and has been exciting every time he's had the ball in his hands.

