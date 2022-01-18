Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - January 19th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road again as they face-off against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 19th.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were on a roll during their most recent road trip, winning five of six games. Coming off their 114-107 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers improved to 27-18 on the season, extending their current winning streak to five games.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Chicago Bulls have fallen upon hard times. After their 119-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Bulls still find themselves in first place in the Eastern Conference, but losers of four in a row.

Wednesday's game will be the second of a four-game season series between the two franchises. With the Cavaliers going one up after winning their first encounter, the Bulls will look to level the series and put an end to their losing streak in the process.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, January 19th, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 20th, 2022; 6:30 AM IST.)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most exciting young teams this season. Coached by JB Bickerstaff and led by a young and talented point guard in Darius Garland, the Cavaliers will head into their next game on a five-game winning streak.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Darius Garland's last five games:



22 PTS, 6 REB, 12 AST

27 PTS, 5 REB, 18 AST

32 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST

11 PTS, 10 REB, 14 AST

12 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST



Cavs went 5-0. Darius Garland's last five games:22 PTS, 6 REB, 12 AST27 PTS, 5 REB, 18 AST32 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST11 PTS, 10 REB, 14 AST12 PTS, 5 REB, 11 ASTCavs went 5-0. https://t.co/l4WECSQDqq

In their win against Brooklyn, the Cavaliers dominated the game with some solid shooting. Although their percentage from beyond the arc was underwhelming, they were able to secure some much-needed buckets on the strength of their 51.9% accuracy from the field.

The Cavaliers received balanced scoring as six players scored in double-digits. Darius Garland led the charge with 22 points and was ably supported by Jarrett Allen, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers will enjoy a relatively healthy roster going into their next encounter.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen attempts a jump hook shot

Jarrett Allen will be a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wednesday's matchup on the road.

Allen has been the focal point of the Cavaliers' defense. As one of the best shot-blocking big men in the league, Allen plays a huge role as the defensive anchor for the team.

Additionally, Jarrett Allen boasts a solid fundamental skill set and is a highly gifted finisher at the rim. Rolling off picks and running towards the hoop, he becomes an easy target for lob passes. Allen and Garland form a solid one-two punch for Cleveland as they complement each other very well.

In Wednesday's game against Chicago, Allen will play a key role in securing rebounds and containing Nikola Vucevic. With talented players such as Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen joining Allen in the starting rotation, Cleveland and their "big-ball" lineup will present a genuine matchup nightmare for Chicago.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Evan Mobley | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Jarrett Allen

Chicago Bulls Preview

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have seen a major resurgence this season. Chicago has been playing at an extremely high level for most of this campaign and is currently atop the Eastern Conference standings.

This could all change, however, as injuries continue to plague the team. The Bulls will add Lonzo Ball to their list of injured players. The lack of healthy bodies was a factor in their four-game slide and their most recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies highlighted this even more.

DeMar DeRozan tallied 24 points and was joined by five other players who scored in double figures.

The Chicago Bulls shot an impressive 41.9% from beyond the arc, but their 43.5% shooting from the field overall and their 18 turnovers raised a number of concerns.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan hustles to retain possession

The Chicago Bulls will count on DeMar DeRozan as a key player for the side on Wednesday night.

DeRozan has been enjoying a career resurrection with the Chicago Bulls, putting up some very impressive performances. DeRozan has also been one of the best closers in the NBA this season.

However, DeRozan has seen his scoring average drop in the last few games. Although his efficiency has continued to be stellar, his shot from beyond the arc has fallen off significantly.

Heading into this game against the Cavaliers, DeRozan, along with Nikola Vucevic, will have to carry the Bulls in order to win. With a severely depleted roster, Chicago will need to play some inspired basketball if they hope to maintain their standing as the top team in the East.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White | G - Ayo Dosunmo | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Alfonzo McKinnie | C - Nikola Vucevic

Cavaliers vs Bulls Match Predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game looks to be an exciting matchup between two top quality teams in the East. But the Cavaliers may be in line for another relatively easy win on the road given Chicago's list of unavailable players.

Although the Bulls are still capable of playing well behind DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, their decimated roster puts them in a difficult situation against a relatively healthy Cavaliers side.

While also factoring in the size, rebounding strength and momentum Cleveland has been enjoying, there is very little that can give Chicago an advantage other than their offense being extraordinary on game day.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Bulls game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago. The game will also be available for streaming on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 670 The Score / TUDN, Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM as well.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra