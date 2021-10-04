Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - October 5th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Chicago Bulls in a pre-season game at the United Center on Tuesday. It will be the first pre-season matchup for both sides.

The Cavaliers received a boost in their rebuilding process after a decent offseason. They are eager to put up a good showing in the 2021-22 NBA season after recording just 60 wins across the last three campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are looking like legitimate playoff contenders for the first time in several years. They have been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency and are raring to make a giant leap this upcoming season.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Tuesday, October 5th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, October 6th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking more stable heading into the new season. They have been an active team this offseason in terms of player acquisitions.

The Cavs added players like Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen and Ricky Rubio to their ranks, while Larry Nance Jr. was among the most notable stars to leave the team. The current roster composition seems like a good blend of youth and experience.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hoping for a strong showing during the pre-season. It will present them with the opportunity to figure out their rotations, especially on the frontcourt, which seems stacked as of now.

Key Player - Darius Garland

Darius Garland in action during the Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics game

Darius Garland had a brilliant 2020-21 NBA season. He averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per contest last season. He also shot a career-best 39.1% from the three-point range.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were even open to trading Collin Sexton to create financial flexibility for Garland's impending extension next offseason. He has shown a lot of maturity while running the team's offense and is expected to only get better in the future.

A strong outing for Garland will be crucial to the Cleveland Cavaliers' hopes of winning against the Chicago Bulls, making him a key player for the Cavs on Tuesday.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Collin Sexton, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Lauri Markkanen, C - Jarrett Allen.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have done excellent business this offseason. They added coveted free agents like Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso to their ranks. These players will join forces with the team's two All-Stars, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

With so much firepower, the Bulls are among the favorites to finish as a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference and end their four-year playoff drought. They have the tools available but still need to execute their plans to perfection.

The pre-season gives the Chicago Bulls a great chance to do that. They can test their best lineup and see how the players gel with each other. The Bulls will be one of the must-watch teams heading into the new campaign.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine in action during United States v France Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 15

Zach LaVine will have one of the most talented rosters around him this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see how he plays with so many stars in the team and whether he can thrive in those situations.

LaVine is coming off his first Olympic campaign, where he paired up with superstars like Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard. As such, it would be fair to speculate that he won't have much trouble playing with so much talent around him.

LaVine will have to lead with example to set the tone for his team. That makes him a key player for the Chicago Bulls' pre-season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Zach LaVine, F - Derrick Jones Jr., F - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic.

Cavaliers vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls will both look to experiment with their lineups during this game, making it difficult to pick a clear favorite.

If both sides plan to give their main stars extra minutes on the floor, the Bulls could emerge victorious. They have a better squad on paper, which tips the scales in their favor in that scenario.

It's only a pre-season game, though, so a Cavs win cannot be ruled out either.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Bulls game

The pre-season matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls will be televised locally by NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Ohio. Fans can also catch live action online with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

