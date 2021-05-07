Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Cleveland Cavaliers will try to catch a break when they visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Friday.

The Cavaliers (21-45) aren’t fighting for anything but pride right now. They are on an eight-game losing streak with six games remaining on their schedule.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks (38-28) would like to keep their top-five position and stave off other teams who are looking to knock them off their spot. They have won eight of their last 10 games and are in the midst of one of the most important stretches of their season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Update

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have several names on their injury report.

Darius Garland won’t play against the Dallas Mavericks due to a left ankle sprain. The second-year guard will miss his fourth straight game because of the injury. Rookie Lamar Stevens is still nursing a concussion and will also be sidelined for Friday's matchup.

Darius Garland's combination of speed and shooting has earned the respect of Draymond Green 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/M2o7SppK4M — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) May 6, 2021

The four players listed below are likely out for the season, even if there are those who haven’t been officially shut down by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dylan Windler has been given no timetable for a return after going through surgery to address patellar tendinopathy in his left knee.

Matthew Dellavedova should be out for the season due to a neck strain that is possibly related to a severe concussion he suffered much earlier in the season.

Larry Nance Jr. #22 shoots during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs

Larry Nance Jr. has a fractured right thumb that he may or may not address through surgery. It could take weeks for him to recover, signaling the end of his campaign.

Taurean Prince is out for the season after he underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have included three players in their injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Kristaps Porzingis is doubtful to appear in Friday's encounter, and Coach Rick Carlisle is unsure about his return. The 7-footer could likely end up missing games until just before the season’s end.

Kristaps Porzingis walked to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/krmSfpP5yv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 23, 2021

Maxi Kleber has a sore right Achilles that will likely keep him out of the Cavaliers matchup.

Meanwhile, the Mavs have not updated Tyrell Terry's status, and he is still out for personal reasons.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cedi Osman #16 shoots over Jae'Sean Tate #8

The Cavaliers’ undermanned backcourt will rely on Damyean Dotson and Brodric Thomas playing increased roles.

Cedi Osman has been elevated to the starting lineup in the absence of Garland, so he will likely play more minutes on Friday.

With their frontcourt in need of a boost, the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed back Anderson Varejao on Wednesday. He’ll be around to help out and provide energy off the bench. Mfiondu Kabengele, Dean Wade and Isaiah Hartenstein will also come off the bench for the Cavs.

Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. #11 drives to the basket against Miles Bridges #0

With Maxi Kleber out, Tim Hardaway Jr. has moved up the starting lineup as the small forward. This has pushed Dorian Finney-Smith to play power forward.

Meanwhile, Willie Caulie-Stein will start at the center position in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro l Small Forward - Cedi Osman l Power Forward - Kevin Love l Center - Jarrett Allen

Dallas Mavericks:

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Center - Willie Caulie-Stein

