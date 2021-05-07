Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in an out-of-conference NBA showdown at the American Airlines Center. The two sides will face off in a two-game mini-series, starting with their first matchup on Friday evening.

The visiting Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to get back to winning ways after an eight-game losing streak. J.B. Bickerstaff's men are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-45 record.

Meanwhile, the high-flying Dallas Mavericks have been surging in the Western Conference thanks to the exploits of Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic. Rick Carlisle's men currently occupy 5th spot in the standings, with a 38-28 record.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have many players on their injury report ahead of their game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Larry Nance Jr. (thumb), Matthew Dellavedova (neck), Taurean Prince (left ankle) and Dylan Winder (left knee) are all dealing with season-ending injuries.

#Cavs Darius Garland will once again be OUT tomorrow. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) May 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Darius Garland has been ruled out for Friday's contest due to a left ankle injury. He is one of the Cavaliers' top contributors, averaging 17.7 points on 45.2% shooting from the floor. This will be the fourth straight game that he will miss.

Power forward Lamar Stevens will also remain out due to the league's concussion protocols.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks could once again be without the services of Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-foot-3 Latvian has been listed as questionable for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, both Maxi Kleber (Achilles) and Tyrell Terry (personal) could miss out on Friday's game as the Dallas Mavericks have not updated their respective statuses ahead of the contest.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Jakob Poeltl #25 of the San Antonio Spurs

The shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers will continue to feature Isaac Okoro and Collin Sexton in the backcourt.

Cedi Osman will join veteran Kevin Love on the wing as they take the two forward spots. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen, who is averaging a double-double this season, will come in at the center position.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will likely deploy the same starting five from their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson will start things off in the backcourt. Doncic has been sensational this season, averaging a stellar 28.5 points, 8.9 assists and 8.1 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per game.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs are looking to separate themselves from the Lakers and Blazers in the standings after this dub over the Nets 😤 pic.twitter.com/RKOgPO3OfG — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) May 7, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. is expected to join his teammates in the small forward position. He is coming off an impressive 23-point outing against the Nets.

Dorian Finney-Smith will continue at the power forward spot in KP's absence. Meanwhile, Willie Cauley-Stein will start as their primary center.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro l Small Forward - Cedi Osman l Power Forward - Kevin Love l Center - Jarrett Allen

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Center - Willie Cauley-Stein