Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will begin a three-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Monday.

The Cavaliers snapped a five-game losing run in their previous outing. They beat the Orlando Magic 105-92.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are coming off a 114-120 loss against the Washington Wizards. It was their third defeat in four games.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 29; 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 30; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers returned to winning ways in style against minnows Orlando Magic. Rookie Evan Mobley returned from a four-game absence due to injury in that contest.

He finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Meanwhile, Darius Garland had a team-high 26 points and 11 assists.

Cleveland took charge early on and never took their foot off the pedal throughout the contest. They had five players scoring in double-digits as they shot 45.6% from the field, including 14 made threes.

The Cavs are looking good again after enduring a difficult period dealing with a plethora of injuries. That proved to be a massive reason behind their five back-to-back losses.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have to be on their toes defensively to have a healthy chance of defeating the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player - Darius Garland

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket

With Collin Sexton ruled out for the season, Darius Garland will have to continue to score in bulk for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been in stellar form on that front. That could be decisive in the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Garland is averaging 23.6 points per contest across his last five appearances. He is also dishing out eight dimes on average during that stretch, which has been crucial in helping the team function well on offense.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks continue to have trouble adjusting to in-game situations and the case wasn't any different in their previous outing against the Wizards.

The Mavs were terrific in the first half, leading the contest 69-61. They shot 58.3% from the floor during that stretch.

However, they did not improve on that once the third quarter started, as the Wizards came up with a better defensive scheme that swung the tie in their favor. Dallas were outscored 59-45 in the second half after being held to just 34% shooting in that period.

Luka Doncic scored a team-high 33 points for the side. The rest of his teammates struggled immensely as no one else scored more than 15 points.

The Dallas Mavericks need to improve their ball movement and adjust to in-game situations to have a better chance of winning Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis in action during Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

Kristaps Porzingis will have to be at his lethal best when the Dallas Mavericks face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 7'3" forward will be up against the likes of Evan Mobley and Jarret Allen in this game.

Porzingis will have to find a way to win his duel whenever he is up against either of them. The Mavericks will need him to score well, as that would give them a great shot at winning this match.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Willey Cauley-Stein.

Cavaliers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks have both recorded at least four losses in their last five games. Considering their current form, this could be a close contest.

The Mavericks have had a decent record (6-2) at home, though, which could give them an advantage in this contest. Keeping this factor in mind, Dallas will be favorites by a slender margin to win this game.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Mavericks

The game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks will be televised locally by Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southwest. Fans can also view the match online via NBA League Pass.

