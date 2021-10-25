Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will look to make it three wins out of three when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Ball Arena in a 2021-22 NBA game tonight.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a 101-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks, a triumph few fans and analysts expected them to pull off. Ricky Rubio turned back the clock with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds. He was well assisted by rookie power forward Evan Mobley, who ended the game with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, handed a 102-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in their last game. Nikola Jokic registered 32 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, while Monte Morris contributed 13 points on the night.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to an ankle problem, while Dean Wade is probable due to a similar issue. Dylan Windler is questionable because of a hip injury.

Player Status Reason Darius Garland Questionable Ankle Dylan Windler Questionable Shoulder Dean Wade Probable Hip

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

Vlatko Cancar is a game-time decision, due to a hip injury. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray is a long-term absentee, as he's still recovering from the knee injury he suffered sustained last season; he is expected to return next year.

Player Status Reason Vlatko Cancar Game-time decision Hip Jamal Murray Out Knee

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have resorted to a physically dominant starting lineup due to an abundance of power forwards. Former Brooklyn Nets star Jarrett Allen is expected to start at center, while Lauri Markannen and Evan Mobley are likely to take up the two forward spots.

Veteran guard Ricky Rubio was incredible in the Cavs' most recent game, and will likely retain his place as the team's starting point guard for this match. Collin Sexton should partner him in the backcourt. Issac Okoro, who played 34 minutes in his last game, should come off the bench in a sixth-man capacity. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman, meanwhile, could also be a part of the bench unit.

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris has assumed point guard duties in Jamal Murray's absence, while Will Barton has been the team's starting shooting guard so far. Michael Porter Jr. got a hefty extension in the summer, and the franchise cornerstone should start at the small forward position tonight.

Aaron Gordon and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic complement each other extremely well, and should make up the Denver Nuggets' frontcourt.

PJ Dozier and Facundo Campazzo will likely come off the bench to share minutes with the starting backcourt. Meanwhile, Jeff Green, JaMychal Green and Austin Rivers are likely to play solid minutes off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

