Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday as they begin their first Western Conference road trip of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Cavaliers are 1-2 to begin the season, whereas the Nuggets haven't lost a game so far.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, October 25th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, October 25th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers earned their first win against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in a collective team effort. Six of the eight players who played scored in double figures, and they shared the ball incredibly well, recording 23 assists on 47 made baskets. Ricky Rubio had quite a night, scoring a team-high 23 points on 9-15 shooting, along with six rebounds and eight assists.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have done a decent job with their rebuild. The backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland is improving, and they have talented players like Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the frontcourt. Sexton averaged 20.7 points over the last three games, while Rubio, Mobley and Allen are all averaging close to 16 points per game.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has 'Rookie of the Year' potential written all over him. He is a 7-foot big man with a decent jump shot and plays great at both ends of the floor.

Mobley dropped 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the Cleveland Cavaliers' last game against the Hawks. Although he is certainly not the team's best player, a lot of attention will be on him and his development this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Ricky Rubio | G - Collin Sexton | F - Lauri Markannen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are considered a title contender even without Jamal Murray, as the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has shown the league that he can still win games.

Without Murray taking roughly 16 shots per game, other players are getting more attempts, and they have stepped up. Michael Porter Jr. might make his first All-Star appearance if he keeps putting up the same efficient numbers. He is the only player other than Warriors' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to average 40%+ from beyond the arc in his first two NBA seasons.

Moreover, Will Barton, Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and others have improved their games. Barton is the team's second-highest scorer so far, averaging 16 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field and the perimeter.

PJ Dozier and Facundo Campazzo have been great off the bench, and the addition of Jeff Green has been huge for the team. If Jamal Murray returns anytime around April or May, the Nuggets could be a scary team to deal with in the West.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is showing the league that he can win without Jamal Murray as well. He led the Denver Nuggets to a 16-6 record in the 2020-21 NBA season after Murray got hurt. Jokic has now helped the team win the first two games of the season. If he leads the team to another playoff berth while averaging the same numbers he did last campaign, Jokic might earn back-to-back MVP awards.

The Joker is averaging 29.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Although his assist numbers are low, they are expected to increase as the season progresses.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Cavaliers vs Nuggets Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are the obvious favorites to win this game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That's because the Nuggets are a title-contending team, whereas the Cavaliers are in rebuilding mode and still finding their rhythm. Moreover, the Nuggets have momentum with them, as they are 2-0 on the season. And finally, the game is at the Nuggets' home court in Ball Arena.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Nuggets game?

The matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets will be broadcast locally on Altitude and Bally Sports Ohio. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at KKSE 92.5FM and WTAM/WMMS/WNZN to listen to the match's live commentary.

