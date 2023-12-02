Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 2, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons for the second time in two weeks. Cleveland struggled in their first encounter but came out with a 108-100 win. The Cavaliers will hope to put on a much better display on Saturday. A Cleveland win will extend the Pistons’ losing streak to 17 games.

The Pistons have been desperately trying to snap out of a brutal 16-game losing slump. They’ve come close a few times but have not been able to get over the hump.

Detroit battled until the very end against the New York Knicks on Thursday but fell short. They will take another crack at stopping their embarrassing skid against the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Cleveland is looking for consistency this season. Mitchell has seemingly regained his groove, but the team needs Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to continue playing well. The Cavaliers don’t want the Pistons to end their losing skid at their expense.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-17)

Date and Time: Dec. 2, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Game preview

Cleveland’s offense has surprisingly been out of sync this season. They are just 24th in offensive rating, which is difficult to believe for a team that has Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

“Spida” is averaging 27.6 points per game but has struggled with his efficiency. The Cavaliers’ defense has to sustain its form to avoid a loss to the Pistons.

As poor as the Cavaliers are on offense, the Pistons are even worse. Unfortunately for Detroit, they don’t have a strong defense to bail them out. Monty Williams knows that it will be tough while the team is rebuilding, but many expected better from them.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted starting lineups

Cleveland’s usual starting five is healthy, so they should be ready for tip-off. Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus are raring to line up for the Cavaliers.

Monty Williams moved sensational rookie Ausar Thompson to the bench to make him the spark plug of the second unit. That didn’t work, as they still lost to the New York Knicks.

If the coach sticks to that, Isaiah Livers will take his spot in the first five. Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes will start as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers in scoring with 27.6 points per game. The points prop for him is over 27.5 and under 28.5. Bettors get -119 for over and -111 for under. Mitchell has hit 27 points in just four of his last 10 games.

“Spida” seems to be on a roll, and the Pistons’ inept defense could play to his hands. He could go over the points prop on Saturday.

Cade Cunningham tops the Pistons with 22.3 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -105 for over and -115 for under. Cunningham has hit at least 22 points in four out of his last 10 games.

Cleveland’s defense has been quite tough to score on. If the Pistons don’t execute well, Cunningham should find it tough to go over 22 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

The moneyline for the Cavaliers is -370 while it’s +295 for the Pistons. Cleveland is a -8.5 favorite over Detroit on Saturday.

The Pistons are tired of losing. Detroit’s fan base has been restless and even started booing them in games. They were competitive against the New York Knicks on the road but have to show more.

Cleveland will not take the game lightly, as they only want to improve their near .500 record. The Cavs could extend the Pistons’ losing streak and do it against the spread.