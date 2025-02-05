Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to maintain dominance over the Detroit Pistons this season. Cleveland, unbeaten in two games against the Pistons, can win the head-to-head series with another victory on Wednesday. The Cavaliers hope to beat the home team on short rest.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are trying to recover from Trae Young’s game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Monday. Cade Cunningham and Co. must shake off that loss when they host the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference. A win by the Pistons will also keep their chances of drawing the Cavs in the season series.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will host the third meeting between the Cavaliers and the Pistons this season. Fans can also stream the action via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-210) vs. Pistons (+175)

Odds: Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Pistons (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o236.5 -110) vs. Pistons (u236.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have proven that they can beat the Detroit Pistons even if they don’t shoot well, as long as they limit their turnovers. When Cleveland won in late October, they shot 27.3% from deep but committed just 10 turnovers.

The Cavaliers shot better in the rematch last month, hitting 38.2% of their 3-pointers, but they committed just 13 errors. They will be tough to beat if they can continue to take care of the ball well.

In the rematch in January, the Pistons had a good chance of beating the Cavs. However, 22 turnovers that led to 32 points by their opponents were too much for the Pistons to overcome.

Cleveland’s offense ranks No. 1 in the NBA. The Cavaliers will punish the Pistons if the home team gives up possessions via turnovers. Cade Cunningham and the other Pistons playmakers must try to avoid errors, particularly unforced ones.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SG: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Pistons

PG: Cade Cunningham | SG: Tim Hardaway Jr. | SF: Ausar Thompson | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Jalen Duren

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 19.5 points in two games against the Pistons. Spida dropped 31 points on the Celtics less than 24 hours ago, but he will face Detroit on short rest. Mitchell might not top his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham is averaging 27.5 PPG in the season series against the Cavaliers. He is also putting up 29.2 PPG over his last five games. The newly-named All-Star could keep having impressive scoring games and top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Cavaliers will be playing on short rest and will be without Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro. Still, they have arguably the stronger lineup to beat the Pistons less than 24 hours after a close loss to the Celtics. Detroit, though, could cover the +5.5 spread.

