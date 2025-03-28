Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Friday. Cleveland leads the East with a 59-14 record, while Detroit is fifth with a 41-32 record.

The two teams have played each other 240 times in the regular season, with the Pistons holding a 132-108 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Cleveland looking for the sweep.

They last played on Feb. 5 when the Cavs won 118-115 behind Evan Mobley’s 30 points. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 38 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 28, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNDTX and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-260) vs. Pistons (+210)

Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5) vs. Pistons (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o230.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Cavaliers will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 124-116 on Thursday at home. Jarrett Allen led the charge with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell had a near triple-double with 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

Cleveland is on a three-game win streak and has won six of the past 10 games. The team was on a four-game losing streak before it got back to winning ways. The Cavs have already qualified for the playoffs and will likely be the top seed in the East with a 5-game gap over the Boston Celtics with just nine games left in the regular season.

The Pistons have been a revelation this season. After the lowest of lows in 2023-24, they are currently fifth in the standings and are fighting for the fourth spot. They have won two straight.

Detroit last played on Tuesday when it secured a lopsided 122-96 win against the Spurs. Marcus Sasser came off the bench to lead the team with 27 points. Cade Cunningham didn’t play with a calf injury and is out on Friday as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 23.5. After nearly recording his first triple-double ever on Thursday, Mitchell is expected to have another good game on Friday. Bet on the over.

Ausar Thompson’s points total is set at 10.5. While his season average of 9.5 points per game is below that mark, we believe this is a good spot to take a risk in Cunningham’s absence.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Cavaliers to get a win on the road. They have dominated Detroit across the season, and with Cade Cunningham out, the Pistons likely won’t have an answer. Cleveland should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 230.5 points.

