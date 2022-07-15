Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - July 14th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Detroit Pistons at Thomas & Mack Center in both team’s final scheduled Summer League game on Thursday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a 91-80 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, with Ochai Agbaji scoring a game-high 24 points. The Hornets’ bench contribution made the difference, giving them a comfortable win.

The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, lost 101-87 to the Indiana Pacers despite a strong contribution by Buddy Boeheim. Boeheim recorded 18 points, shooting 75%, including 60% from deep. However, the Pacers' shooting efficiency helped them hand the Pistons their first Summer League defeat.

Both teams will try to make a statement in their final scheduled matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Thursday, July 14; 5:30 PM ET (Friday, July 15; 3:00 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

RJ Nembhard Jr. has shown different angles of his game

The Cavaliers started off their Summer League campaign on a strong note, beating the San Antonio Spurs 99-90. However, they lost back-to-back games since then.

The loss against the Denver Nuggets came down to poor shooting for multiple players. Cam Young managed to score 16 points though, scoring most of his points from the free-throw line.

The Cavaliers, however, will look to bounce back against the Pistons to try and register their second win in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Key Player – Amar Sylla

The Cavaliers played well when Amar Sylla was having a strong night. His size will be an important factor against a physical team like the Pistons. Sylla was perfect from the field against the Spurs, scoring 19 points.

NBA @NBA AMAR SYLLA! WATCH OUT 🤯 AMAR SYLLA! WATCH OUT 🤯 https://t.co/LzPRfZ4wL5

Sylla should look to be aggressive on the boards and contribute more on the defensive end for the Cavaliers to walk away with a win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Guard – RJ Nembhard Jr. | Guard – Ochai Agbaji | Forward – Luke Travers | Forward – Isaiah Mobley | Center – Amar Sylla

Detroit Pistons Preview

Braxton Key guarding Keon Johnson of the Trail Blazers

The Detroit Pistons started their Summer League campaign with back-to-back wins – beating the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards. Jaden Ivey led the way against the Trail Blazers, scoring 20 points on 42.9% shooting. He added all-around value as well, recording six rebounds and six assists.

Against the Wizards, Isaiah Livers rose to the challenge – scoring 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Isaiah Stewart made a sizable contribution as well, recording 14 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes.

The Pistons experimented with their lineup against the Pacers and will probably look to do that against the Cavaliers as well. It will be interesting to see who rises to the challenge to help them secure a win.

Key Player - Buddy Boeheim

Boeheim is likely to start again, given his stand-out performance in the loss against the Pacers. He will look to carry that momentum with the intention of taking quick shots and drawing fouls.

Mike McAllister @McAllisterMike1 The first Summer League bucket for Buddy Boeheim. The first Summer League bucket for Buddy Boeheim. https://t.co/tlJOFgn8yz

Boeheim could possibly try to contribute in other areas as well, but his shooting ability is what sets him apart. Getting going early can be crucial in order for the team to register a win.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Guard – Charlie Moore | Guard – Buddy Boeheim | Forward – Braxton Key | Forward – Isaiah Livers | Center – Jalen Duren

Cavaliers. vs Pistons Match Prediction

Both teams have an attacking style of play, driving to the rim to get their buckets. The Cavaliers should have the upper hand, given that the Pistons are making changes to their starting lineup.

However, some of the Pistons’ players showed offensive capability and defensive intensity in the last game – making them hard to ignore. The Cavaliers are likely to be challenged until the dying minutes.

Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons?

The Cavaliers’ game against the Pistons will be broadcast on NBA TV. The game will also be available to stream on the NBA League Pass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far