Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors return home to Chase Center to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The game will arguably be one of the most watched games of the season as the basketball world awaits Klay Thompson's return. The shooting guard hasn't played a game since the 2019 NBA Finals and he will lace up after 941 days.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be continuing their West Coast road trip. They are coming off a victory against an injury-riddled Portland Trail Blazers team. The Cavaliers have surprisingly been one of the top teams in the East. They are sixth in the conference standings with a 22-17 record, better than the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

The 29-9 Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, have consistently been one of the best teams in the league. However, they endured back-to-back losses for the first time this season and the players are in the midst of serious shooting slumps. The team hopes that Thompson's return will improve their offense and fuel an electrifying night from Stephen Curry.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Isaac Okoro of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with teammate Kevin Love

Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton continue to be out with serious tears on their respective knees. Meanwhile, Tacko Fall is sent to the NBA G-League and Isaac Okoro is out with a sprained elbow.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Tacko Fall Out G-League - Two-way Isaac Okoro Out Left Elbow Sprain Ricky Rubio Out Left Knee (ACL) Tear - Recovery Collin Sexton Out Left Knee (Meniscal) Tear - Recovery

The Cavaliers no longer have any players under the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors signals to the fans after pregame shootaround

Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for the first time this season. He is available to play and the home crowd is going to be electric in his return game. Stephen Curry was dealing with a quad issue after an incident during the game against the Mavericks which led him to miss their last outing against the Pelicans. He was not featured on the injury report for this matchup and the Splash Brothers will reunite for the first time in over two years.

Juan Toscano-Anderson is listed as questionable due to a sore ankle and James Wiseman continues to rehabilitate from his knee injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery Juan Toscano-Anderson Questionable Left Ankle Soreness

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely deploy the lineup from their last game. Darius Garland will run the point and Lamar Stevens will join him in the backcourt. Lauri Markkanen will play as the small forward in this game while rookie Evan Mobley will start as the power forward. Finally, Jarrett Allen will retain his center position. Cedi Osman, Kevin Love and Rajon Rondo will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will have their star backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back after two seasons. Although Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II will now come off the bench, Thompson's minutes restriction (15) will lead to them playing more minutes. Andrew Wiggins will get to play with Thompson for the first time in his career as he starts as the small forward. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney will retain their power forward and center positions, respectively.

Draymond Green @Money23Green Klay Day!!! Loading… I’m excited as hell! Klay Day!!! Loading… I’m excited as hell!

Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala will come off the bench along with Poole and Payton II.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Lamar Stevens | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

