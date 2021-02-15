Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - February 15, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their trip out west in a Monday meeting with the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. It has been a struggle for the Cavs the past few weeks. Not only are they on a seven-game losing streak, but they have also lost 11 of their last 13 NBA games and are in danger of falling even further down the standings.

In contrast, the Warriors have won two of their last three games, though they are coming off a 134-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Stephen Curry has been in MVP form the past couple of weeks and rookie sensation James Wiseman is set to return soon.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, February 15th, 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 15th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been trying to find the right combination of players that will help the Cleveland Cavaliers snap out of their recent funk. It has not been a pretty sight to see the Cavs either get blown out of a game or lose a close contest that they could have easily won.

Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket while under pressure from Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Something has to give and, more than likely, the front office will be making a major trade or two in the coming weeks to address their various concerns.

Against the Golden State Warriors, however, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to try and take advantage of the major size difference between them. Jarrett Allen, Andre Drummond and JaVale McGee should use their height and heft over the smallish Warriors who are sorely lacking in both.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen should have a field day inside the paint both offensively and defensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bickerstaff will need a game plan that maximizes Allen’s strengths. Especially since Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will use his team’s speed advantage to the hilt, which has been semi-successful since James Wiseman and Kevon Looney went down with injuries.

Jarrett Allen continues to bring it.#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/eQwwV93mNO — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) February 13, 2021

If Allen is able to hold his own against the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, he should give the Cleveland Cavaliers a fighting chance to win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland G Collin Sexton F Isaac Okoro F Taurean Prince C Jarrett Allen

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors thought they were getting either Wiseman or Looney back this week, but it appears they will have to wait a while longer. They can only play 6-foot-7 and below players for so long before teams figure out how to fully exploit their weakness inside.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town, the Warriors will need to negate the impact that Jarret Allen and Andre Drummond could have on both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been a beast of late for the Golden State Warriors. In his last seven games, Curry has been averaging 36.3 points per game on 47.8 percent shooting from three and 57.0 percent overall. The two-time MVP is making a case for another Maurice Podoloff Trophy in his collection at the end of this season but his team has to win consistently for him to have a legitimate shot.

In NBA history, the most games with



5 threes : Stephen Curry (238)

6 threes : Stephen Curry (136)

7 threes : Stephen Curry (80)

8 threes : Stephen Curry (52)

9 threes : Stephen Curry (28)

10 threes : Stephen Curry (17)

11 threes : Stephen Curry (9)

12 threes : Stephen Curry (2) pic.twitter.com/CqFvxRggd9 — Antonin (@antonin_org) February 12, 2021

It almost seems like Curry has to play at a superhuman level for the Golden State Warriors to win games and that is exactly what he needs to do until they get their team healthy again.

He’ll be matched up against either Collin Sexton or Darius Garland, and he should be able to see the basket more clearly against the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt duo.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry G Kelly Oubre Jr. F Juan Toscano-Anderson F Andrew Wiggins C Draymond Green

Cavaliers vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with adversity better than the Cleveland Cavaliers are. The seven-game losing streak is likely to take its toll on their confidence, especially for a young team like the Cavs.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors gets to the rim against LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Allen and Drummond will not be able to play together if the Warriors are cooking from 3-point territory. Bickerstaff will have to play the two separately to make sure that they are producing efficiently for the Cavs to win this game.

Though they are on a losing streak, I expect the Cleveland Cavaliers to come out fighting. In the end, however, Stephen Curry might be more than enough for the Golden Warriors to come out on top.

Where to Watch Cavaliers vs Warriors?

The Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors game will be televised locally by FOX Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. International audiences can catch the game on NBA League Pass.

