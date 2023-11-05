Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 5)

The Golden State Warriors have been impressive to begin the new season. They currently sit second in the Western Conference, having played one game less than the Denver Nuggets, who occupy the top spot. On Sunday, Nov. 5, the Warriors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have stuttered out of the gates.

Cleveland currently sits 11th in the Eastern Conference, having won just two of its first six games. Now, it will face the difficult task of slowing down Golden State, who look far stronger with Chris Paul coming off the bench.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have both taken a third-year leap in terms of their overall development. Steph Curry already looks like a potential MVP candidate with his electric start to the new basketball year.

Cleveland will need to lean heavily on Donovan Mitchell in its upcoming game. Mitchell's scoring ability, especially in the clutch, will be an integral factor for any success the Cavaliers will have against Steve Kerr's team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game Details

Teams: Golden State Warriors (5-1) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3)

Date and Time: Nov. 5, 2023 | 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview

Golden State has shown an ability to grind out wins this season. With a lack of size in the middle of the court, teams have tried to go big against them, only to suffer on mismatches and cross-matches.

Klay Thompson appears to have rediscovered his defensive upside and is thriving in a new guarding up role that Steve Kerr has assigned him. Draymond Green's return to the rotation has steadied the defense. Chris Paul and Steph Curry's on-ball leadership has been exceptional for both the starting lineup and second unit.

Cleveland, on the other hand, is struggling to find any balance. Evan Mobley hasn't taken the leap many had hoped. However, with Darius Garland back after a four-game absence, the franchise can trust its backcourt to keep the game competitive.

The Cavaliers also have a slight lack of guard depth on the bench, which is forcing the coaching staff to get creative with their rotations and combinations. That could haunt Cleveland when it faces off against two of the greatest point guards in history.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Odds

Moneyline: Warriors (+100) vs Cavaliers (-118)

Spread: Warriors +1.5 (-112) vs Cavaliers -1.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Warriors (o/u 224.5) vs Cavaliers (o/u 224.5) -110/-110

Las Vegas has the Warriors as marginal favorites heading into their contest with the Cavaliers. Both teams are capable of securing a victory. Cleveland's size and length could prove problematic for its Western Conference competition.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Potential starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors starting five could look like this: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Golden State's starting five is unchanged. This is the same starting lineup that won the 2022 NBA championship. The alterations have been made on the bench, where Chris Paul and Dario Saric are making significant impacts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers starting five could look like this: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Allen made his season debut for the Cavaliers in their 121-116 loss against the Indiana Pacers. The rim-running big could have a big game against an undersized Warriors team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Top 3 player stats

Warriors

Steph Curry: 30.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 55.1 FG%

Curry has started the season by playing at an MVP level right out of the gates. If he can sustain this level of production throughout the season, the Warriors have a shot at making the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson: 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 47.8 FG%

Thompson has looked solid to begin the season. He's defending at a high level and hitting his shots. The veteran wing is clearly not letting his current contract situation affect his play.

Chris Paul: 8.0 points, 9.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 33.9 FG%

Paul has been providing the Warriors with significant upside off the bench. His shot isn't falling right now, but Golden State will remain confident in the 38-year-old veteran.

Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 32.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 53.2 FG%

Mitchell is the Cavaliers' star player. His scoring ability is integral to the team's overall offensive scheme. Mitchell is also one of the best clutch players in the league and can be relied upon when the game is close down the stretch.

Evan Mobley: 15.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 48.1 FG%

Mobley has the size and skill to become an All-Star level player. Despite his double-double averages, there's still another level the big man can go to as the season wears on.

Darius Garland: 14.5 points, 5.5 assists, 1.0 rebound, 47.8 FG%

Garland has only played in two games so far. However, the versatile guard is an elite offensive weapon who can also hold his own on the defensive end. The Cavaliers are a far better team when Garland is healthy and in the rotation.