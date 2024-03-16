Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 16, 2024

Donovan Mitchell will lead the Cleveland Cavaliers into the Houston Rockets lair on Saturday. The visitors, after winning the previous encounter in overtime back in December, will be looking to shut out the hosts in the rematch. Evan Mobley remains out but “Spida” has Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland to back him up.

The undermanned Rockets will take on the Cavaliers without Alperen Sengun and Cam Whitmore. Ime Udoka will count on Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet to lead them against the likely playoff-bound Eastern Conference team.

The Cavs are coming off an impressive 116-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday behind an impressive performance from Darius Garland. They will look to finally get some consistency in their play as they have had a roller-coaster past two weeks. A win in Houston will give them a modest two-game winning streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Toyota Center will host the tussle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets. Although the game is not on national TV, the game will be aired locally by Space City Home Network and Bally Sports Ohio starting at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-240) vs. Rockets (+195)

Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Rockets (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o215.5 -110) vs. Rockets (u215.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets: Game preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ inconsistency was due to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley being out of the lineup. But with Mitchell’s return, the Cavs overwhelmed the New Orleans Pelicans 116-95 on Wednesday. The Cavs will be even more dangerous as “Spida” gets his legs back and Garland sustains his form.

The Houston Rockets are 2-1 this season without Alperen Sengun with their lone win coming against the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week. They will have to step up on both ends of the floor to thwart the visiting Cavs. Saturday will be the time for Jalen Green to prove he can carry the team without the Turkish international.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

SF - Georges Niang, SF - Isaac Okoro, C - Jarrett Allen, SG - Donovan Mitchell and PG - Darius Garland will open the game for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

J.B. Bickerstaff will likely give Mitchell a breather first. Bickerstaff could also have Dean Wade come in earlier to replace Niang for rebounding and defense.

PF - Jabari Smith Jr., F - Amen Thompson, SF - Dillon Brooks, SG - Jalen Green and PG - Fred VanVleet will line up to tip off for the Houston Rockets.

Without Sengun, Rockets coach Ime Udoka could replace the rookie Thompson with a big to counter the Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen. Udoka could send in Jock Landale for rebounding and interior defense.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Jalen Green, who will take on a bigger load on offense for the Houston Rockets without Alperen Sengun, gets a 21.5 over/under points prop. Green is averaging 24.4 PPG this month and just erupted for 37 points on Thursday versus the Washington Wizards. Cleveland will make him work hard for his shots but with the form he is in, he is likely getting over his points prop.

Darius Garland, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star point guard, has an 18.5 over/under points prop. Garland is averaging 23.0 PPG in March. He had 27 and 30 points in his last two games and like Green, is in sizzling-hot form. Garland is likely to zoom past his points prop on Saturday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers got Donovan Mitchell back but will also miss Evan Mobley and Max Strus, two key players in the starting five. “Spida” showed little sign of rust in his return against New Orleans. If he can keep it up and Darius Garland continues to light it up, the visitors will be tough to beat.

The Houston Rockets are unbeaten in their last four games despite missing Alperen Sengun in three of them. Sans Sengun, they’ve asked Fred VanVleet to facilitate the offense more and the strategy has worked so far. The Rockets could lose this game but likely cover the +5.5 spread.