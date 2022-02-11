Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The souped-up Cleveland Cavaliers will look to extend their three-game winning run against the revamped Indiana Pacers. Just a few days ago, the Cavs acquired former Pacer Caris LeVert for the injured Ricky Rubio and draft picks.

The Cavs took down the Pacers without LeVert in the latter’s lineup following the trade. Even without the Pacers’ former shooting guard, Indiana had a commanding lead in the game before the Cavs launched a furious rally to grab the win. It’ll be another exciting battle between two recharged Eastern Conference teams.

Indiana was one of the most active teams in the NBA before the trade deadline. The new-look Pacers are hoping to make a new start with a vastly retooled lineup. They will be facing an in-form team that has only gotten stronger with one of their own now donning wine and gold colors.

The Pacers will feature former Kings Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson in the lineup. They’ll be expected to carry the load for Indiana alongside Chris Duarte and Lance Stephenson. If Malcolm Brogdon is cleared to play, he’ll be another important factor in the Pacers’ rotation.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers are as healthy as they have been all season. Collin Sexton (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (ankle) have been ruled out. RJ Nembhard Jr. will not travel with the team to Indiana as he has been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Lauri Markkanen Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain RJ Nembhard Jr. Out G League - Two-Way Collin Sexton Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Meniscal Tear

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Pacers have a lengthy injury report heading into the game against the Cavaliers. T.J. Warren (navicular fracture), Myles Turner (foot), Ricky Rubio (knee), and T.J. McConnell (wrist) will not suit up.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Isaiah Jackson (ankle), Terry Taylor (non-Covid illness) and Jalen Smith (newly-traded) are all listed as questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Achilles; Sore Jalen Smith Questionable Recently-acquired Isaiah Jackson Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain T.J. McConnell Out Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Ligament Surgery Ricky Rubio Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; ACL Tear Terry Taylor Questionable Injury/Illness - Not Available; Non-COVID Illness Myles Turner Out Injury/Illness - Left Foot; Stress Reaction T.J. Warren Out Injury/Illness - Left Navicular; Fracture

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers:

Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to defy expectations this season. [Photo: Cleveland.com]

All-Star Darius Garland’s return from injury only makes the Cavs stronger. He’ll get his usual starting point guard job alongside Isaac Okoro as the shooting guard. Dean Wade continues his strong play from the small-forward spot.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen resume their imposing frontline partnership on both ends of the floor for Cleveland.

Indiana Pacers

If Malcolm Brogdon is not cleared to play, the NBA could see Tyrese Haliburton’s debut as a Pacer. He will likely partner with Lance Stephenson in the backcourt and move rookie Chris Duarte to the small forward slot.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @NBAonTNT Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are heading to Indiana Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are heading to Indiana 🏁 @NBAonTNT https://t.co/txhHUaCcAr

With Torrey Craig just traded, the Pacers could hand Buddy Hield his first start for the Pacers at power forward. Goga Bitadze will slot in for Myles Turner, who's recovering from an injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers

Staring 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Dean Wade | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen

Indiana Pacers

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Lance Stephenson | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Chris Duarte | Power Forward - Buddy Hield | Center - Goga Bitadze

Edited by Parimal