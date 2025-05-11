Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (May 11) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday for Game 4 of their 2025 Eastern Conference semifinal series. The fourth-seed Pacers are up 2-1 in the second round series after the top-seed Cavaliers clinched a Game 3 victory on Friday.
Game 3 marked the return of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter after they were previously unavailable for Cleveland during their heartbreaking 120-119 Game 2 loss. Garland was also unavailable to play in Game 1 of the series.
With the starters available to play, the Cavaliers were able to clinch a comfortable 126-104 Game 3 victory to bounce back against the Pacers.
Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers' victory charge with 43 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a steal. Meanwhile, TJ McConnell led the Pacers' effort off the bench with 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
The series is yet to witness a home victory as both teams clinched their wins on the road. The Pacers have the opportunity to secure the first home win and gain a commanding 3-1 lead against the Cavaliers in the best-of-seven series.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Reports
Cavaliers injury report for May 11
The Cleveland Cavaliers boast a completely healthy roster for the upcoming game as they look to even the series at 2-2.
Pacers injury report for May 11
On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson, who is out for the season due to a torn right Achilles tendon he suffered in November.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups and depth charts
Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for May 11
The Thunder will likely use a starting lineup of Darius Garland (PG), Donovan Mitchell (SG), Max Strus (SF), Evan Mobley (PF) and Jarrett Allen (C) for the upcoming matchup.
Pacers starting lineup and depth chart for May 11
Meanwhile, the Pacers are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers?
Game 4 of the Cavaliers-Pacers second-round playoff series is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT, truTV and MAX. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
