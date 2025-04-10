Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. Cleveland is first in the East with a 63-16 record, while Indiana is fourth with a 48-31 record.

The two teams have played each other 213 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 109-104 lead. This will be their third of four matchups this season, with the series tied 1-1.

They last played on Jan. 14 when the Cavs won 127-117 behind Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points. Indy was led by Pascal Siakam’s 23 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 10, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+325) vs. Pacers (-425)

Spread: Cavaliers (+9.5) vs. Pacers (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o232.5) vs. Pacers -110 (u232.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Cavaliers have secured the top seed in the East for the first time since the 2015-16 season. It was also the year when they won their last NBA title, so the team will be hoping for something similar this season.

With their playoff seeding secured, the Cavs are resting several starters for Thursday’s game. They will be without Evan Mobley (rest), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (knee).

Cleveland is coming off of a 135-113 win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Garland led the team in scoring with 28 points, while Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pacers are fourth in the standings but could still see some movement. Thus, they cannot afford to rest their players yet. They are coming off of a 104-98 win against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Pascal Siakam led the team with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points.

Indiana is on a five-game winning streak and has lost just two of its past 10 games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 16.5. This seems like a safe prop to bet the over.

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 18.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we. Bet on the over.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to get an easy win at home. We expect the same because of the absentees in Cleveland’s lineup for this game. Indy should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 232.5 points.

