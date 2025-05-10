Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 11 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Indiana Pacers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, in one of two playoff games slated for Monday. The Pacers shocked the Cavaliers by taking a 2-0 lead and stealing home-court advantage away from the Cavs.

Ad

Cleveland bounced back in Game 3, winning dominantly (126-104) and will look to tie things up before heading back to Ohio for Game 5.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Cavaliers-Pacers game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can tune in to the live stream through NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-200) vs Pacers (+165)

Odds: Cavaliers (-4.5) vs. Pacers (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o231.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u231.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Pacers won the first two games following some solid performances from Tyrese Haliburton. The 25-year-old recorded 22 points and 13 assists in Game 1 and followed up with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Game 2. He also took over in the final quarter of Game 2 to lead the Pacers past Cleveland.

However, the Cavaliers neutralized Haliburton’s threat in Game 3, holding him to four points on 2-for-8 shooting. While Haliburton struggled, Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell has come to life over the past two games, recording a combined 91 points in Games 2 and 3.

Ad

Mitchell’s outrageous scoring form along with the return of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, propelled Cleveland past Indiana in Game 3. If Haliburton has another off-night at home, the Cavaliers could tie the series on Sunday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineup

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | SG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Betting Tips

Ad

Donovan Mitchell has come to life, recording 41.3 points per game in the Eastern Conference semifinals. With Mitchell finding the bucket with such ease, the Cavs will continue running the offense through him. As such, he will likely surpass his points prop of 29.5 on Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton had just four points in Game 3 and will look to make up for his poor outing in Sunday’s game. His points prop for Game 4 stands at 17.5, a figure he's likely to surpass as he looks to lead the Pacers past the Cavaliers.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

While the first two games in this series weren’t a fluke for Indiana, the Cavaliers seem to have adjusted to their game plan. They neutralized Tyrese Haliburton in Game 3, which led them to a sizeable win. Expect more of the same in Game 4 on Sunday.

Our prediction: The Cavaliers to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.