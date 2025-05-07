Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 9 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs the Indiana Pacers matchup is one of two NBA playoff games scheduled on Friday. This is Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Cavaliers and the Pacers have faced each other 17 times in the playoffs. Cleveland has won nine times while Indiana has secured victory eight times. As for the regular season, the two times have collided 215 times, with the Cavs bagging 104 victories and the Pacers coming out on top 111 times.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds

Game 3 between the Cavaliers and the Pacers will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-135) vs Pacers (+115)

Spread: Cavaliers (-2) vs Pacers (+2)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o229.5) vs Pacers -110 (u229.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers preview

The first two games of this series have both been high-scoring affairs. In Game 1, the Pacers' offense proved to be superior as they outlasted the Cavaliers 121-112 to seize homecourt advantage. All five Indiana starters turned in double-digit scoring performances with Andrew Nembhard (23 points on 7-for-10 shooting) and Tyrese Haliburton (22 points, 13 assists) leading the way.

Despite missing the services of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter, the Cavs found themselves in the driver's seat late in Game 2. However, an epic fourth-quarter performance from Haliburton allowed the Pacers to steal the 120-119 victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Donovan Mitchell's point total is set at 29.5, which is nearly identical to his playoff average of 29.3 points per game. Mitchell had 48 points on 50% shooting from the field in Game 2.

Pascal Siakam's point total is set at 18.5, which is close to his playoff average of 18.3 points per outing. Though Indiana secured the Game 2 victory, Siakam will be looking to bounce back from a 12-point performance.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Cavaliers are favored to win Game 3 over the Pacers. Throughout the season, Cleveland has wielded the best offense in the league, and it's only a matter of time before their immense talent secures a victory for the team in this series.

