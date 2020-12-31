Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - December 31st, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Both Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers enter this game after having their respective unbeaten streaks to start the 2020-21 season snapped. For the Cavs, this marks the beginning of a six-game road stand.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, December 31st, 3 PM ET (Friday, 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made the most of a favorable schedule at the start of the season to rush to a 3-1 record. The duo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland – who go by a not so appropriate nickname – has taken a considerable leap and together they are averaging roughly 44 points per game.

The biggest improvement for the Cleveland Cavaliers has come on the defensive end. They have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA and Andre Drummond has played a huge role in that.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has quietly gotten off to a great start for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. He's once again leading the NBA in rebounds with 15.3 boards per game. He's also averaging a career-high 19.8 points per game. Drummond will play a key role in keeping the Indiana Pacers' bigs quiet.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Collin Sexton, G Darius Garland, F Cedi Osman, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond

Indiana Pacers Preview

A cold run in the fourth quarter of their last game against Boston prevented the Indiana Pacers from getting off to a 4-0 start to the season. It's nothing too alarming for head coach Nate Bjorkgren whose side is top 10 in both defensive and offensive ratings.

a season-high 24 points from @VicOladipo last night 🙌



24 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/ntLimrP1sh — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 30, 2020

The Indiana Pacers are leading the NBA in field goal percentage and have a plethora of scorers on their roster. Three of their players are averaging over 20 points per game while an additional three are raking in double-digit production every night.

Key Player - Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

It's taken some time, but Victor Oladipo has started to show shades of his former NBA All-Star self. Oladipo leads the Indiana Pacers in scoring with 22.7 points per game on a whopping 61.4% accuracy from the field. He's been stout defensively and will be tasked with keeping Collin Sexton quiet against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Victor Oladipo, F TJ Warren, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

Cavs vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting to show some inconsistency and that's expected from a roster led by youngsters. The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, have tons of experience and quality across the board. They're a well-coached team who have played badly for just one quarter so far through four games. Expect the Pacers to snatch a win in this tie.

Where to watch Cavs vs Pacers?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Ohio and FOX Sports Indiana. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

