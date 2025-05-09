  • home icon
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (May 9) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, East semis

By Arian Kashyap
Modified May 09, 2025 11:47 GMT
May 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) defends Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) on a follow through for a game-winning three-point basket in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a huge mountain to climb in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals as they travel to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs - who lost both their home games at the Rocket Arena - is on the brink of elimination while the Pacers will welcome the number one seed in the East to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, hoping to extend their lead to 3-0.

Tyrese Haliburton's last-second three-pointer earned Indiana a win on Tuesday, beating Cleveland by 120-119. The Ohio team - which held a 13-point lead at the end of the third quarter - seemed destined for a win in Game 2 but the Pacers's 11-point turnaround in the final 47 seconds of the game shocked the home team as they looked to come back from a two-game deficit.

While Haliburton scored the game-winning shot, Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith led the No. 4 team in points with 23 apiece. The trio's contributions helped neutralize Donovan Mitchell's 48-point performance as they look to return to the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons.

Despite the setback, the Cavaliers will be looking to make a statement in Indiana. The team was without three key players - De'Andre Hunter, Darius Garland, and DPOY Evan Mobley - in their last two games and will be hoping for their return in Game 3.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for May 9

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cleveland Cavaliers's injury list remains unchanged from their last tie against the Indiana Pacers. Starters Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are questionable with a thumb and ankle injury, respectively. De'Andre Hunter joins them on the list with a thumb injury and is also doubtful for the game.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Similarly, the Indiana Pacers have no new names on their injury list. Issaiah Jackson - who suffered a torn ACL during the regular season - is the only player who will miss the game against the Cavaliers.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 4

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth charts

The Cleveland Cavaliers team should see Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Jarrett Allen starting the game against the Pacers.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Ty JeromeDonovan MitchellMax StrusDean WadeJarrett Allen
Craig Porter Jr.Sam MerrillJavonte GreenChuma OkekeTristan Thompson
Emoni BatesIsaac Okoro

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, are expected to start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Tyrese HaliburtonAndrew NembhardAaron NesmithPascal SiakamMyles Turner
T.J. McConnellBennedict MathurinJarace WalkerObi ToppinThomas Bryant
Ben SheppardJohnny FurphyJames JohnsonTony Bradley
