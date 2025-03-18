Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 18 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will open a five-game Western Conference swing on Tuesday with a showdown against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Cleveland hopes to bounce back after the Orlando Magic ended their 16-game winning run on Sunday. Although the Cavs already clinched a playoff berth, they are looking to hold off the OKC Thunder for the top seed throughout the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Clippers could extend a modest three-game winning streak when they host the team with the best record in the NBA. After dealing with injuries for most of the season, the home team is finally healthy. James Harden and Co. are hoping to hand their visitors just their 12th loss of the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Emoni Bates, Travers Luke and Nae’Qwan Tomlin did not travel with the team to Los Angeles following their G League assignments. Evan Mobley is iffy due to a right foot contusion.

LA Clippers injury report

Only the seldom-used Leonard Miller is out with an injury. He is on the inactive list because of a left hamstring injury. Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Seth Lundy and Trentyn Flowers will not suit up due to their G League designation.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Darius Garland Craig Porter Jr. Jaylon Tyson Donovan Mitchell Ty Jerome Sam Merrill Max Strus Isaac Okoro De'Andre Hunter Dean Wade Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson

LA Clippers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd James Harden Kris Dunn Patty Mills Norman Powell Bogdan Bogdanovic Ben Simmons Kawhi Leonard Amir Coffey Derrick Jones Jr. Nic Batum Ivica Zubac Drew Eubanks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Key Matchups

James Harden vs Max Strus

James Harden is undeniably the engine that makes the Clippers hum. The former MVP has been in sizzling form in March, averaging 27.2 points, 9.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. Harden sets up almost everything Ty Lue runs on offense. The Cavaliers are likely to succeed if they can limit the veteran point guard’s impact.

Max Strus will likely start on The Beard. Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson could ask Isaac Okoro to shadow Harden, but he will likely give the job to Strus first. Atkinson has learned to trust Strus with the toughest defensive perimeter assignments. If the underrated defender holds up, LA could draw first blood in the season series against Cleveland.

The LA Clippers will also likely keep Harden on Strus instead of having him guard Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland. Strus can do his part on offense by moving around, looking for spots to catch-and-shoot 3s.

Kawhi Leonard vs De’Andre Hunter

Like James Harden, Kawhi Leonard has been on a tear in March. After struggling in his first few months, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is averaging 24.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG and 3.0 APG this month.

The Cavaliers acquired De’Andre Hunter before the trade deadline to help shore up the defense and give the team another scoring threat. Hunter will be tested on defense against Leonard, who has finally found his rhythm. The Cavs can’t let Leonard go off even if they contain Harden. The two-time champ is quite capable of carrying the Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell vs Kris Dunn or Derrick Jones Jr.

Donovan Mitchell is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ most explosive and versatile scorer. Putting the cuffs on him will be the top defensive priority for the LA Clippers on Tuesday. Ty Lue will likely give that unenviable assignment to Kris Dunn or Derrick Jones Jr.

Cleveland has the top offensive rating in the NBA behind Mitchell. The Clippers, elite on defense this season, have their work cut out in trying to slow down Spida.

