Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA title contenders LA Clippers have won both of their last 2 games and will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the STAPLES Center on Sunday. The LA Clippers are still missing Paul George, although the recent return of Patrick Beverley has boosted the side. The likes of Marcus Morris and Lou Williams have been crucial off the bench as Kawhi Leonard continues his prolific form.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled on both ends of the court in recent games and need a quick change in fortunes. They have lost each of their last 6 NBA games and are currently 12th in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 10-17 record. They have multiple long-term injuries and come up against a strong LA Clippers side that has been brilliant at times but still need to add consistency, according to Kawhi Leonard.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14th, 2021, 10:00 PM ET. (Monday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled on both ends of the court and have the second worst offence in the NBA currently. Collin Sexton and Andre Drummond have been in decent all-round form and Jarret Allen’s addition means that things are bound to improve with time. It's just not clear whether they will improve enough to turn around the Cavaliers’ season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far.

As far as their matchup against the LA Clippers are concerned, they will be happy to count on a largely injury-free roster and will need big performances from the likes of Collin Sexton and Andre Drummond.

Key Player – Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton has been one of the few positives for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. He is currently shooting at 42.5% from the deep, but has failed to help his side convert close matches into wins.

Overall, Collin Sexton is producing 22.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and a steal every game, and will need to be at his very best if the Cavaliers are to make things difficult for a LA Clippers side that is missing Paul George.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland G Collin Sexton F Isaac Okoro F Andre Drummond C Jarrett Allen

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have obviously been troubled by the loss of Paul George, but the return of Patrick Beverley has given the side the extra energy that coach Ty Lue feels is important to grind out wins. Kawhi Leonard is a strong MVP contender, and the form of Lou Williams and Marcus Morris has been crucial in recent games for the LA Clippers.

Overall, they will be looking to be serious title contenders this time around, and will go into this NBA matchup as firm favorites.

Key Player – Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard will feel that the LA Clippers roster is capable of challenging for the NBA title given their overall performances. He himself has been prolific, producing 26.7 points, 5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. Defensively, Leonard is contributing with 1.8 steals per game, which means that he has been more than a handful on both ends of the court.

Kawhi Leonard will be expected to lead the LA Clippers to victory agaisnt the CLeveland Cavaliers.

The LA Clippers will be looking at Leonard to help them cruise to an easy victory, especially in Paul George’s absence, and his recent form.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Patrick Beverley, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Cavaliers vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling on both ends of the court and are up against an LA Clippers side that is only going to get better as the season progresses. They are missing a key player in the form of Paul George but have in Kawhi Leonard a superstar who can single-handedly dominate large parts of the match. For the Cleveland Cavaliers to avoid defeat in this NBA match will be a huge upset.

Paul George and Kawhi Leoanrd have been in top form for the LA Clippers

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Clippers?

The game between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers will be telecast on Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket and Fox Sports Ohio Networks. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.