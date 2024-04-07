Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | April 7, 2024 

The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking their act on the road and heading to the NBA Western Conference to matchup with the LA Clippers. Both teams are set to meet on April 7, Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The last time these two teams battled, the Cavaliers won at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The LA Clippers (49-28) are sitting comfortably at the 4th best record in the NBA Western Conference as they own a two-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks. This team is coming off back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

On the other side, the Cavaliers (46-32) are trying to hold on to the third-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference as they are trailed by the Orlando Magic by half a game. They will hope to bounce back with three losses in their last four road games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Preview, betting tips, and predictions

The Cavs and Clippers battle each other inside the halls of the Crypto.com Arena and basketball fans can catch the action through Bally Sports SoCal and WUAB CB 43. Both television feeds are available on online live streaming through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+175) vs Clippers (-210)

Spread: Cavaliers +5.0 (-110) vs -5.0 Clippers (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (u230.5) vs Clippers (o230.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Preview

The 2023-24 season is approaching its final days and both teams have at least four games left to play. The Cavaliers are still gunning for the second-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference, but their current road trip is not favoring them well.

Donovan Mitchell has been struggling and had only 10 points in their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers and Evan Mobley was limited to eight points. In order for the Cavs to have a chance with the Clippers, they need both players to step up.

On the other side, Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has been out with a knee injury, but they have enough star power to hold on to winning their last two games. James Harden is coming from a triple-double and if he gets rolling again, the Clippers are hard to stop.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: starting lineups, subs and rotation

PG - Darius Garland, SG - Donovan Mitchell, SF - Max Strus, PF - Evan Mobley, C - Jarrett Allen

This is the strongest starting five for the Cavs but the road has not been kind to them. Isaac Okoro is a game-time decision and he can be a good bench contributor once active. Dean Wade and Ty Jerome are the two players ruled out in this upcoming game.

PG - James Harden, SG - Terance Mann, SF - Paul George, PF - PJ Tucker, C - Ivica Zubac

PJ Tucker has been inserted to the starting lineup while Kawhi Leonard is still healing from a knee injury. Russell Westbrook is coming off the bench and has been the most valuable contributor in the defensive end for them. Joshua Primo is the other player that is not expected to suit up in this matchup.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an NBA prop of 21.5 points and this went down after just getting 10 points against the Lakers. Knowing him, this is not going to be a downward trend and expect Mitchell to shatter the scoring prop.

With James Harden being more of the facilitator, he is just given a 17.5 NBA prop in this upcoming game. It has been a huge high and lows for the former league MVP and putting him over is quite a risk since he has gone over that mark only once in the last five games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Prediction

The last time that both teams met back in January, the total went under, and we see that trend happening again. The Clippers should win over the Cavs and the game should be closer with the spread won't be covered.