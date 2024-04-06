Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers Injury Report for April 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosted by the LA Lakers on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second and the final matchup of their season series, with the Lakers winning the first in a thriller 121-115 contest on Nov. 25, and is included in the NBA's four-game lineup.

The Cavaliers (46-31) hold the third spot in the Eastern Conference with just a game behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who have lost three straight. Cleveland is coming off a 122-101 loss to the Phoenix Suns on the road on Wednesday and will have two days of rest before they take the Pacific Coast trip.

On the other hand, the Lakers (44-33) enter the contest as the ninth-ranked team in the West and fourth-ranked Pacific Coast team, coming off a 125-120 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for April 6

The Cavaliers have listed four players on their injury report: G Craig Porter (illness) is probable, while SF Isaac Okoro (toe), PF Dean Wade (knee sprain), and SG Ty Jerome (ankle) are out.

What happened to Dean Wade?

Wade has been absent from the court since March 8, missing the past 12 games. Chris Fedor from the newspaper The Plain Dealer has said Wade's knee has improved following the latest treatment, with the coaching staff continuing to monitor his status on a day-to-day basis.

His injury hiatus commenced just two games following a standout performance where he scored a career-best 23 points, propelling the team to a 20-point comeback victory against Boston on March 5.

His absence from Cleveland's rotation has been keenly felt, given his defensive adaptability and his knack for creating offensive spacing, which had previously secured him a regular role in the nightly lineup.

Wade's career has been marked by a series of lower body injuries. Over the past three seasons, he has managed to participate in only 149 games, as these injuries have consistently hampered his availability on the court.

LA Lakers injury report for April 6

The Lakers have listed five players on their injury report: PF Anthony Davis (knee) and SF LeBron James (ankle) are questionable, while G Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery), F Christian Wood (knee) and PF Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) are out.

What happened to Christian Wood?

Lakers' center Christian Wood underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on March 19, adding to the list of injury setbacks for the team's depth players.

The Lakers have refrained from specifying a timeline for Wood's recovery following the procedure. However, it seems that Wood, who has been sidelined since Feb.14, will remain out of action for the remainder of the regular season.