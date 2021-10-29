Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will look to get back to winning ways when they host the in-form Cleveland Cavaliers in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Staples Center on Friday.

The Cavaliers seem to have figured out their issues soon after a rough start to the season. They have won three straight games heading into this tie. The Cavs defeated the LA Clippers 92-79 in their last match. Collin Sexton's 26-point, seven-rebound game proved to be the key for the team in the low-scoring affair.

Meanwhile, the Lakers secured a win and a loss in their two back-to-back games on the road heading into this contest. Their previous outing saw them allow the Oklahoma City Thunder to cut a 26-point deficit as they lost the tie 115-123.

Anthony Davis continued to deliver for the team in the absence of the injured LeBron James. He scored 30 points and eight rebounds on 54.5% shooting from the floor.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Isaac Okoro and Kevin Pangos for this game. Okoro is dealing with a hamstring strain, while Pangos is out citing personal reasons.

Player Name Status Reason Isaac Okoro Out Hamstring strain Kevin Pangos Out Personal reasons

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers have seven players listed on their injury report. Three of them are sidelined for this game, while the rest are either questionable or probable.

Among the players ruled out are Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn. Ariza is recovering from knee surgery, Horton-Tucker is recovering from thumb surgery, and Nunn is out because of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, LeBron James (ankle), Rajon Rondo (ankle) and Wayne Ellington (hamstring) are listed as questionable, and Anthony Davis (knee) is probable.

Player Name Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Ankle surgery Talen Horton-Tucker Out Thumb surgery Anthony Davis Probable Knee injury Kendrick Nunn Out Knee injury Wayne Ellington Questionable Hamstring injury LeBron James Questionable Ankle Injury Rajon Rondo Questionable Ankle soreness

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup from their last game.

If that happens, Darius Garland and Collin Sexton will start in the backcourt, while Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will complete the rest of the lineup.

Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could see some changes made to their lineup from their previous game. LeBron James has received a two-game rest, which could allow him to return to the lineup against his former team.

If that happens, Russell Westbrook and Kent Bazemore will start as guards, while James will partner Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan on the frontcourt.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Austin Reaves are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra