Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2024 

The road-weary Cleveland Cavaliers fly to Hollywood to square off with the LA Lakers on Saturday. Cleveland, which lost 121-115 in November last year, will be looking to even the season series in the rematch. Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade remain out but Donovan Mitchell has been cleared to play for the visiting Cavs.

The Lakers have listed LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable, but the superstars are expected to suit up. James and Davis hope to extend a modest three-game winning run and shut out the Cavaliers for the season. A win by LA will move them past the Sacramento Kings for the eighth spot in the West.

Like the Lakers, the Cavaliers are a win-needy team to keep their spot in the top three in the East. A victory by Cleveland will improve its chances of hosting a first-round playoff series in front of its fans.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles will host the rematch between the LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Spectrum SportsNet and WUAB CW 43 will air the game locally, as it is not on national TV. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+170) vs. Lakers (-205)

Spread: Cavaliers (+5.5) vs. Lakers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o228.5 -110) vs. Lakers (u228.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers: Game preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have much of a choice but to keep winning until the last day of the regular season. Every victory is badly needed to stay where they are and open the playoffs in front of their adoring fans.

Beating the Lakers on the road will be tough, though. They will be invading an in-form team that badly needs to win as well. Cleveland’s stars have to play well together for a chance to beat the favored hosts.

The LA Lakers are in the middle of a last push to climb the standings. They still might have a chance to grab the last guaranteed ticket to the playoffs if things fall their way. A win against the struggling Cavaliers will move them closer to their goal.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Evan Mobley, C - Jarrett Allen, PG - Darius Garland, SG - Donovan Mitchell and SG - Max Strus will open the game for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Caris LeVert has played the sixth-man role for the Cavs quite well. He is likely to keep that part when the visitors take on the Lakers.

PF - Anthony Davis, PF - Rui Hachimura, SF - LeBron James, PG - D’Angelo Russell and SG - Austin Reaves will start for the LA Lakers.

Spencer Dinwiddie or Taurean Prince will get a first crack at entering the game to take out one of the starters. Jaxson Hayes could also push for a quick entry to battle the Cavaliers’ massive frontline of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers: Betting tips

LeBron James has a 24.5 over/under points prop on Saturday. “King James” has been in superb form over the past three games, averaging 27.1 ppg during that stretch. James relishes every opportunity to beat his hometown team and might light them up. He could easily get past his points prop.

Donovan Mitchell gets a 21.5 over/under points prop versus the Lakers. “Spida” has been battling injuries for most of the season and played just four games in March where he averaged just 13.0 ppg. He had his best game in over a month when he dropped 24 points versus the Phoenix Suns two nights ago.

LA’s defense, though, is tough to break. Considering the form he is in, he might fail to top his points prop on Saturday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers: Prediction

The Cavaliers will try to prevent the Lakers from building a big lead early. Mitchell seems to be groping for form still which might make the plan quite tough. Cleveland will stick close to the hosts before the Lakers eventually pull away for good.