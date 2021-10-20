Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday to open their 2021-22 NBA season in a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

New head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will guide the inexperienced core of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had an up-and-down preseason in their curtain-raiser. To build chemistry, Bickerstaff utilized almost the same starting unit the whole preseason. While the results are inconclusive, there are signs that the team could be progressing.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be led by a superstar in the making, Ja Morant, in their quest to make a deeper run in the playoffs this season. With the healthy and newly-signed Jaren Jackson Jr. aiming to prove his worth, the Grizzlies could be a tough out for playoff-bound teams in the West.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Role players Dean Wade and Dylan Windler are the names on the injury list for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wade is doubtful with a right ankle sprain, while Windler has been ruled out due to a right hip strain.

A clean bill of health for the Cavaliers’ main players should be good news for an organization that’s hoping to get a clearer picture of the team’s overall progress.

Player: Status: Reason: Wade, Dean Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Windler, Dylan Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will miss the gritty and reliable Dillon Brooks. He has been sidelined as he is recovering from a fractured left hand.

Brooks demonstrated his true value to the team in the playoffs when he guarded the Utah Jazz’s top players in the postseason, including All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

He would have been invaluable against the Cleveland Cavaliers’ explosive backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Player: Status: Reason: Brooks, Dillon Out Injury/Illness - Left Hand; Fracture Recovery

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland and Collin Sexton embody the present and future of the Cleveland Cavaliers [Photo: Hoops Habit]

J.B. Bickerstaff had mixed results featuring a two-big combination of Jarrett Allen at center and rookie Evan Mobley at power forward. It’s a partnership that Bickerstaff should keep on developing after the flashes of potential in the preseason.

The backcourt will be exciting for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, with a marked leap in development made by Darius Garland at point guard and Collin Sexton at shooting guard. They’re a tough cover for any team in the league.

Cavaliers Nation @WeAreCavsNation Darius Garland says he and Collin Sexton hear criticism about them, claims it's 'fuel for us': cavaliersnation.com/2021/10/18/dar…

Isaac Okoro had a solid campaign last season. He will be hoping to secure the small forward spot for the Cavaliers moving forward.

Memphis Grizzlies

With Dillon Brooks out, the Memphis Grizzlies could start the game big, with Kyle Anderson occupying the small forward position beside the talented and athletic Jaren Jackson Jr.

Strongman Steven Adams in the middle is a guaranteed sight for Memphis Grizzlies fans. He is an enforcer who will fight for rebounds and set bone-crunching picks for Ja Morant, who will run the team’s plays.

A surprisingly good rookie season from Desmond Bane should carry on with a year under his belt. He’ll have his hands full on defense, with Garland and Sexton looking to cause havoc for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard – Darius Garland | Shooting Guard – Collin Sexton | Small Forward – Isaac Okoro | Power Forward – Evan Mobley | Center – Jarrett Allen

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard – Ja Morant | Shooting Guard – Desmond Bane | Small Forward – Kyle Anderson | Power Forward – Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center – Steven Adams

