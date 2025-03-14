Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at FedExForum in Tennessee. The game pits the Cavaliers (55-10), who are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference, against the Grizzlies (42-24), who are No. 2 in the hotly contested Western Conference standings.

Ad

Cleveland is on a 15-game winning streak and has lost once in its last 20 games. The team's previous matchup was on Tuesday, a 109-104 home win against the Brooklyn Nets. Darius Garland recorded 30 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Memphis is on a four-game winning run and hasn't lost a game since suffering a 120-103 defeat to the OKC Thunder on March 5. The Grizzlies' last matchup was the 122-115 home victory against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luke Kennard recorded 30 points, four rebounds and one assist. Ja Morant added 28 points, one rebound and seven assists.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for March 14

The Cavaliers don't have an extensive injury list. The notable name on the list is guard Donovan Mitchell, who is ruled out with a left groin soreness injury.

The Cavaliers' complete injury report:

Ad

Bates, Emoni Out G League - Two-Way

Hunter, De'Andre Probable - Illness

Mitchell, Donovan Out - Left Groin; Soreness

Tomlin, Nae'Qwan Out G League - Two-Way

Travers, Luke Out G League - Two-Way

Memphis Grizzlies' injury report for March 14

The Grizzlies have a couple of players listed on their official injury report.

The Timberwolves' complete injury report:

Aldama, Santi Out - Right Calf; Strain

Jackson Jr., Jaren Questionable - Left Ankle; Sprain

Kawamura, Yuki Out G League - Two-Way

Pullin, Zyon Out - Right Patellar Tendon Surgery Recovery

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for March 14

The Cavaliers are projected to go with the following lineup against the Timberwolves: Darius Garland (point guard), Sam Merrill (shooting guard), Max Strus (small forward), Evan Mobley (power forward) and Jarrett Allen (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Cavaliers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Ad

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen Ty Jerome Sam Merrill De'Andre Hunter Dean Wade Evan Mobley Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Isaac Okoro De'Andre Hunter Tristan Thompson Craig Porter Jr. Isaac Okoro Javonte Green Javonte Green Dean Wade Emoni Bates Jaylon Tyson Dean Wade Isaac Okoro Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies' starting lineup and depth chart for March 14

The Memphis Grizzlies are projected to go with the following starting five against the Cavaliers: Ja Morant (point guard), Desmond Bane (shooting guard), Jaylen Wells (small forward), GG Jackson (power forward) and Zach Edey (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Grizzlies' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ja Morant Desmond Bane Jaylen Wells Jaren Jackson Jr. Zach Edey Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson Santi Aldama Brandon Clarke Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson Jay Huff Yuki Kawamura Jaylen Wells John Konchar Vince Williams Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. Zyon Pullin Cam Spencer Luke Kennard Lamar Stevens Marvin Bagley III

The matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOH. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.