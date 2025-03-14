Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at FedExForum in Tennessee. The game pits the Cavaliers (55-10), who are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference, against the Grizzlies (42-24), who are No. 2 in the hotly contested Western Conference standings.
Cleveland is on a 15-game winning streak and has lost once in its last 20 games. The team's previous matchup was on Tuesday, a 109-104 home win against the Brooklyn Nets. Darius Garland recorded 30 points, four rebounds and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Memphis is on a four-game winning run and hasn't lost a game since suffering a 120-103 defeat to the OKC Thunder on March 5. The Grizzlies' last matchup was the 122-115 home victory against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
Luke Kennard recorded 30 points, four rebounds and one assist. Ja Morant added 28 points, one rebound and seven assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports
Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for March 14
The Cavaliers don't have an extensive injury list. The notable name on the list is guard Donovan Mitchell, who is ruled out with a left groin soreness injury.
The Cavaliers' complete injury report:
- Bates, Emoni Out G League - Two-Way
- Hunter, De'Andre Probable - Illness
- Mitchell, Donovan Out - Left Groin; Soreness
- Tomlin, Nae'Qwan Out G League - Two-Way
- Travers, Luke Out G League - Two-Way
Memphis Grizzlies' injury report for March 14
The Grizzlies have a couple of players listed on their official injury report.
The Timberwolves' complete injury report:
- Aldama, Santi Out - Right Calf; Strain
- Jackson Jr., Jaren Questionable - Left Ankle; Sprain
- Kawamura, Yuki Out G League - Two-Way
- Pullin, Zyon Out - Right Patellar Tendon Surgery Recovery
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts
Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for March 14
The Cavaliers are projected to go with the following lineup against the Timberwolves: Darius Garland (point guard), Sam Merrill (shooting guard), Max Strus (small forward), Evan Mobley (power forward) and Jarrett Allen (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Cavaliers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
Memphis Grizzlies' starting lineup and depth chart for March 14
The Memphis Grizzlies are projected to go with the following starting five against the Cavaliers: Ja Morant (point guard), Desmond Bane (shooting guard), Jaylen Wells (small forward), GG Jackson (power forward) and Zach Edey (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Grizzlies' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
The matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOH. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.
