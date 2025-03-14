Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies face each other again on Friday. Cleveland, which won 129-123 on Feb. 23, will win the season series with another victory. The Cavs won't have Donovan Mitchell (groin), but Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are available.

The Grizzlies won't be in full strength when they host the owners of the best record in the NBA. Santi Aldama is out with a right calf strain, while Jaren Jackson Jr. remains iffy due to a left ankle sprain. Ja Morant, who has been playing well in March, is ready to lead the home team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The FedEx Forum in Memphis will host the rematch between the Cavaliers and Grizzlies. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-125) vs. Grizzlies (+105)

Odds: Cavaliers (-2.0) vs. Grizzlies (+2.0)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o244.0 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u244.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers barely held on at home for a win in their first encounter with the Memphis Grizzlies. A key reason in the closely fought game was Cleveland’s 3-point defense, allowing Memphis to shoot 15-for-39 for 38.5%. The Cavs committed three fourth-quarter turnovers, which helped their opponents stay within striking distance.

Cleveland could sweep the season series by running shooters off the 3-point line and by taking care of the ball. Without Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Max Strus and Jarrett Allen must pick up the scoring slack.

The Grizzlies badly lost the rebounding battle 57-37, including 22-12 in the offensive glass, to the Cavaliers in the first meeting. Memphis can’t afford the same disparity on the boards and get away with a win.

If Jaren Jackson Jr. remains out, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Jay Huff and the other healthy big men must compete harder for rebounds. Cleveland is the No. 1 team in the NBA in offensive rating. Giving them extra possessions will make them even tougher to beat.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Max Strus | SF: Isaac Okoro | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: GG Jackson | C: Zach Edey

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Ja Morant, averaging 28.8 points per game in March, looks to continue looking for his shots, particularly if Jaren Jackson Jr. is out.

Cleveland is one of the best teams in limiting free throw attempts to point guards, which will be a challenge for Morant. Still, the explosive guard could score enough to eke past his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Darius Garland will have a bigger role on offense following Donovan Mitchell’s absence. He will be looking to help pick up the slack left by the team’s star shooting guard. Garland, averaging 18.3 PPG in March, might still not top his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies could tie the season series if Jaren Jackson Jr., their best interior defender, returns. JJJ is badly needed to compete against the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dominance in rebounding and inside scoring. If he's out, the visitors can keep their impressive winning streak going.

