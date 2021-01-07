Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - January 7, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Thursday night.

The Cavaliers will have a quick turnaround as they just played the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Both franchises are coming off a loss and will look to get back on track.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, January 7th, 2021, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis Tennessee

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great start to the NBA season, winning their first three games. However, that hot start was extinguished as they have now gone 1-4 in their last five games.

The Cavaliers' latest game on Tuesday night ended in a loss to the Orlando Magic. It was their second consecutive loss to the Magic, where they averaged just 88.5 points a game, moving them down to No.28 overall in points per game.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are to hold on to their current seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, they will need to get back to the 122.33 points they were putting up during their early three-game win streak.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

Collin Sexton has shown massive development during the beginning of his third NBA season. The 2018 eighth overall pick is averaging 25.7 points a game on 55.1% shooting.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers to get back into winning form, Sexton will need to continue his All-Star start to the year against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Collin Sexton, G Isaac Okoro, F Cedi Osman, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday night. They fought hard until the final whistle but came up short to the talented LeBron James-led Lakers, 94-92.

The Grizzlies are still without their best player, Ja Morant, due to his ankle injury on December 29. Since the injury, they have had a 1-3 record, moving them to last place in the Western Conference.

For the Memphis Grizzlies to have a shot at moving up in the Western Conference standings with a win against the Cavaliers, one of their role players will need to step up in an attempt to fill the void left by the injured Morant.

Key Player - Kyle Anderson

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

The key player for the Memphis Grizzlies is Kyle Anderson. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 15.7 points a game on 43.2% shooting.

For the Grizzlies to win on Thursday night, Anderson will need to notch up his play and put up season-high numbers to get past the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Memphis Grizzlies

G Tyus Jones, G Dillion Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, F Brandon Clarke, C Jonas Valanciunas

Cavaliers vs Grizzlies prediction

With both teams coming off a game last night, expect to see some tired legs, which will result in a low-scoring game.

The Cavaliers' young star, Collin Sexton, will likely find enough energy though, resulting in a victory over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Grizzlies

Local telecast of the game will be available on Fox Sports Southeast. You can also livestream the same via the NBA League Pass.