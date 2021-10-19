Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers are all set to play their first match of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Memphis Grizzlies. The debut game of the season for both teams will be played at the Grizzlies' home court - FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

The Memphis Grizzlies won half their games in the preseason. They will now try to improve their win-loss tally in the upcoming season. Although the team based out of Memphis did make it to the 2020-21 playoffs, they barely made it after beating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. The Grizzlies squad will need to feature amongst the top six seeds in the Western Conference in 2021-22 to avoid a sudden-death play-in.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, have never really recovered after LeBron James moved to the LA Lakers. The team has not made the playoffs in the last three seasons, and will try to at least reach the play-ins. With Collin Sexton turning into a phenomenal scorer, they might feature among the top eight seeds in the East instead of in the bottom three.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 20th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 21st; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers, like the Memphis Grizzlies, lost three games in the preseason. But, unlike Memphis, the Cavs won only two. Winning and losing in preseason may not matter much to teams and fans, as it plays absolutely no role in how they may fare in the regular season.

However, for a team that lost 50 of the 72 games they played last season, the idea of losing is slowly turning into a familiar feeling. It is safe to assume that the Cavaliers will want to break that by starting their season with a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton's status for the upcoming match is still not confirmed. His presence on Wednesday remains probable, but if he plays, he'll be a key player in the season opener for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A member of the 2018-19 All-Rookie team, Sexton has improved substantially in the last three seasons. The 6' 1" point guard averaged 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.5% of his field goals.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Collin Sexton; G - Darius Garland; F - Kevin Love; F - Isaac Okoro; C - Jarrett Allen.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies lost three and won as many games this preseason. Promising performances by Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton have surely increased hopes for their squad. But the team's losses against the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks highlighted a glaring flaw.

The Grizzlies have upgraded their defense and may even be one of the most dominant paint defenses in the league. However, with Jonas Valaciunas gone, they have lost an offensively strong center. Steven Adams may be a better match for big men under the basket, but his low scoring leaves much to be desired.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Ja Morant is like that 🤬 Ja Morant is like that 🤬 https://t.co/D4XUiKLpOq

Ja Morant's raw athleticism and high-flying abilities make him not only a treat to watch but also a player worthy of rooting for. He is a hard-core offensive superpower capable of not just creating his own scorers but also facilitating attacks on stronger teams.

He is a monster slasher capable of using the slightest hesitation in the opponents defense to drive straight to basket. Morant is not the best shooter in the league, though. This limitation may become a problem for the Memphis Grizzlies' point guard as the season progresses. However, he could still be a key player in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - Desmond Bane; F - Kyle Anderson; F - Jaren Jackson Jr; C - Steven Adams.

Cavaliers vs Grizzlies Match prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are decent offensively, but lack the three-point depth needed to stretch the Memphis Grizzlies defense. Cleveland's prime attackers, Sexton and Garland, will have to face the defensively dominant Adams in the paint. At the same time, the Cavaliers lack a key defense capable of stopping Morant and Jackson Jr. Considering the same, Memphis could win the game on Wednesday.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Grizzlies?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup will be available for viewing locally on Bally Sports SE-MEM and Bally Sports Ohio. Fans can also watch it online via NBA League Pass.

