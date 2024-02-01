Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season on Thursday. Cleveland had a 1-1 record against Memphis during the 2022-23 campaign but will have a decisive edge in their next meeting. The in-form Cavaliers will face a team that is missing several key players including Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies have been surprisingly competitive despite being badly undermanned. Following a three-game winning streak, they’ve lost back-to-back close games to the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings. Memphis will have another tough night ahead in Cleveland but it will not give up without a fight.

The Cavaliers are 11-1 in their last 12 games, including a current three-game winning run. Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have returned from long injury layoffs, making the host team even bigger favorites on Thursday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Grizzlies will host the Cavaliers at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee at 8:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports SE-Mem and Bally Sports Ohio are the local networks that will cover the said game. Basketball fans can also stream the matchup by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-225) vs. Grizzlies (+185)

Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Grizzlies (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o218.5 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u218.5 -110)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers were doing well without Evan Mobley and Darius Garland in the lineup. With the two back in the lineup, they have become even more difficult to beat. The two, however, may not suit up on Thursday as it will be the second game of a back-to-back set. Cleveland’s training staff will be extra careful with them.

Even if the Cavaliers hold out both, they still have the advantage in manpower and home court. They could roll to their fourth straight win.

There is no secret to how the Memphis Grizzlies have managed to be competitive. They have been hanging their hats on the defensive end as several of their best options on offense are dealing with injuries. Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Ziaire Williams, Steven Adams, Jake LaRavia and Brandon Clarke are out.

Luke Kennard and Derrick Rose are doubtful while John Konchar is questionable. It’s a wonder the Grizzlies are still competing considering how depleted their lineup has been. Their only chance of beating the Cavaliers will be to make it a slow-paced, grind-out encounter.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups

If Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are allowed to play, they will get automatic starts. Otherwise, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro are taking their respective places. Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus are expected to open the game for Cleveland.

The Grizzlies could have Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman, Vince Williams Jr. and David Roddy.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Donovan Mitchell is 28.5, which is higher than his season average of 27.7 PPG. “Spida” lit up the Detroit Pistons for 45 points less than 24 hours ago and could still retain that form versus Memphis. Mitchell could go over his points prop.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s over/under points prop is 25.5, which is significantly higher than his season average of 21.1 PPG. Memphis has asked him to carry the scoring load without their usual scorers. He is averaging 25.7 points over his last three games.

Cleveland’s interior defense, though, is solid. Anchored by Jarrett Allen, one of the NBA’s best rim protectors, Jackson might find it tough to over his points prop.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The walking wounded Memphis Grizzlies are giving up a big disadvantage in manpower and they will be on the road. The Cleveland Cavaliers may be playing a back-to-back game but they have been nearly unbeatable in January. Cleveland could defend its home floor and do it against the spread.

