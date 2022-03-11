×
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Tyler Herro in action during the Heat v Cavaliers game
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Mar 11, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit FTX Arena on Friday to take on the Miami Heat for an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

The Cavaliers have won two games in a row entering this matchup and beat the Indiana Pacers 127-124 in their previous outing. Darius Garland went off for 41 points in the absence of his All-Star teammate Jarrett Allen, while Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen contributed with 20+ points as well.

The win helped Cleveland improve to 38-27 for the season and they are currently seeded sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Heat had their three-game winning run snapped by the Phoenix Suns in their last match. Duncan Robinson was the only player to cross the 20-point mark for Miami in the 90-111 loss. The Eastern Conference heavyweights had an off-night offensively as they made only 39% of their shots from the field.

Miami's current record stands at 44-23. They have managed to hold on to the top spot in the East and are two games ahead of the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers will be without three players for this match. The list includes starters Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert, along with long-term absentee Collin Sexton.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason

Jarrett Allen

Out

Finger fracture

Collin Sexton

Out 

Knee injury 

Caris LeVert

Out

Foot sprain

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have listed three players on their injury report. Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are questionable to face the Cavs, while Markieff Morris has been ruled out.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason

Jimmy Butler

Questionable

Sinus; congestion

Caleb Martin

Questionable

Knee injury 

Markieff Morris

Out

Reconditioning 

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game against the Suns. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro were the two backcourt players, while Dean Wade and Lauri Markkanen played as the two forwards. Evan Mobley was the starting center.

Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love and Rajon Rondo will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Miami Heat

The Heat could make a few changes to their starting lineup depending on Jimmy Butler's return. If he plays, Butler will likely replace Gabe Vincent and play on the frontcourt alongside PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo. Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson should retain their places in the backcourt.

Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmond will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard: Darius Garland; Shooting Guard: Isaac Okoro; Small Forward: Dean Wade; Power Forward: Lauri Markkanen; Center: Evan Mobley.

Miami Heat

Point Guard: Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard: Tyler Herro; Small Forward: Jimmy Butler; Power Forward: PJ Tucker; Center: Bam Adebayo.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
