Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 29 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers get another crack at the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Cleveland lost 122-113 to Miami in early December, the only defeat the Cavs suffered that month. Donovan Mitchell and Co. shrugged off the hiccup to win their next 12 games and will look to avenge that loss in their rematch.

The Jimmy Butler situation continues to loom large over Miami’s campaign. Butler reportedly walked out of his team’s morning scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Monday, prompting the Heat to suspend him indefinitely. Tyler Herro is ready to lead the team after he was cleared to play following groint tightness issue.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Luke Tavers and JT Thor didn't travel with the team to Miami following their G League assignment. Dean Wade (knee), Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (wrist) are unavailable.

Miami Heat injury report

Jimmy Butler (suspension), Dru Smith (surgery) and Josh Richardson (heel) are on the inactive list. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been upgraded to probable following stomach illness.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Darius Garland Craig Porter Jr. Donovan Mitchell Ty Jerome Jaylon Tyson Max Strus Sam Merrill Emoni Bates Evan Mobley Georges Niang Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Tyler Herro Terry Rozier Duncan Robinson Pelle Larsson Josh Christopher Haywood Highsmith Jaime Jaquez Jr. Keshad Johnson Kel'el Ware Nikola Jovic Bam Adebayo Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Key matchups

Max Strus vs Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat have been heavily relying on Tyler Herro on offense amid the Jimmy Butler saga. Herro has responded by averaging 24.1 points per game on 47.4% shooting, including 40.0% from deep, all career-high numbers. The combo guard also leads the Heat in assists with 5.4 dimes per contest.

With Isaac Okoro sidelined, the Cleveland Cavaliers will ask former teammate Max Strus to shadow the former Sixth Man of the Year winner. Cleveland knows that Herro is the engine that makes Miami hum. If Strus can force him to take tough shots, the Cavaliers could get their revenge.

Bam Adebayo vs Jarrett Allen

Bam Adebayo reminded fans why the Heat could still compete even with Jimmy Butler serving suspension. In Miami’s 125-119 win against Orlando on Monday, Adebayo had 26 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal.

Coach Erik Spoelstra will continue going to him to give Herro a hand in carrying the offense. Adebayo’s two-way impact and versatility were a key reason the Heat won.

Jarrett Allen will get the task of guarding Adebayo. Allen is an excellent rim protector who will also test Adebayo when Cleveland has possession. It will be an interesting matchup between two often-overlooked stars.

Evan Mobley vs Kel’el Ware

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup in the Heat-Cavaliers rematch is the one pitting Evan Mobley against Kel’el Ware. Mobley returned from an injury but hasn't missed a beat. Against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, he scattered 11 points, snared down 14 rebounds and terrorized Detroit with his defensive versatility.

Mobley will take on Kel’el Ware, Miami’s emerging rookie, who has given the Heat a boost amid the Butler saga. Ware, like Mobley, is lanky but with a significantly better range. The 7-foot center went 4-for-4 from deep against the Magic and is averaging 46.5% from 3-point distance in January.

Miami is grasping for a boost in offense from across the roster. If Mobley can take out Ware, Cleveland will be tough to beat.

