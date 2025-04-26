Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips - April 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat matchup is one of four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This is Game 3 of the series, with the Cavs winning the previous two games.
This is the two teams’ first meeting in the postseason. They have also faced off in 133 regular-season games with Miami holding a 80-53 lead.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds
The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 3 is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 26, at Kaseya Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Cavaliers (-230) vs. Heat (+190)
Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Heat (+5.5)
Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o213) vs. Heat -110 (u213)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat preview
The Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed in the East after a dominating regular season. They have been great in the first two games of the first-round series as well. Cleveland dominated the first game 121-100 and then won the second 121-112.
While there were moments in Game 2 when the Heat got close, Cleveland made sure to not let them go on an extended run and get a lead. The Cavs were led by Donovan Mitchell’s 30 points, while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley had 21 and 20 points, respectively.
The Heat were led by Tyler Herro’s 33 points, while Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins had off nights with just 11 and 10 points, respectively. Adebayo and Wiggins need to come up big in Game 3 if Miami is to make a series out of this.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat betting props
Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 25.5. He had 30 points each in the opening two games and could be in for a down game. Bet on the under.
Andrew Wiggins’ points total is set at 16.5. After two off games where he averaged 12.0 points on 38.09% shooting, expect the one-time NBA champion to come back strong at home. Bet on the over.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips
The oddsmakers favor the Cavaliers to get a win on the road and take a 3-0 lead in the series. We, however, project the Heat to put up a strong response at home and get a much needed win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 213 points.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.