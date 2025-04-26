Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips - April 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat matchup is one of four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This is Game 3 of the series, with the Cavs winning the previous two games.

Ad

This is the two teams’ first meeting in the postseason. They have also faced off in 133 regular-season games with Miami holding a 80-53 lead.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 3 is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 26, at Kaseya Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-230) vs. Heat (+190)

Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Heat (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o213) vs. Heat -110 (u213)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat preview

The Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed in the East after a dominating regular season. They have been great in the first two games of the first-round series as well. Cleveland dominated the first game 121-100 and then won the second 121-112.

Ad

While there were moments in Game 2 when the Heat got close, Cleveland made sure to not let them go on an extended run and get a lead. The Cavs were led by Donovan Mitchell’s 30 points, while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley had 21 and 20 points, respectively.

The Heat were led by Tyler Herro’s 33 points, while Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins had off nights with just 11 and 10 points, respectively. Adebayo and Wiggins need to come up big in Game 3 if Miami is to make a series out of this.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat betting props

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 25.5. He had 30 points each in the opening two games and could be in for a down game. Bet on the under.

Andrew Wiggins’ points total is set at 16.5. After two off games where he averaged 12.0 points on 38.09% shooting, expect the one-time NBA champion to come back strong at home. Bet on the over.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Cavaliers to get a win on the road and take a 3-0 lead in the series. We, however, project the Heat to put up a strong response at home and get a much needed win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 213 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.