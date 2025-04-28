Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips - April 28 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to finish the Miami Heat when they square off again in Game 4 on Monday. Cleveland beat up the home team 124-87 on Saturday to go within one game of a sweep. The Cavaliers, who could miss Darius Garland again due to a left toe sprain, hope to punch a ticket to the semis with another victory.
Meanwhile, the Heat will try to recover from their worst franchise playoff loss when they host the Cavs again. They have to respond to the bullying the visitors handed out two nights ago if they want to keep their season alive. Tyler Herro has to do much better than what he showed in the decisive loss for the Heat to have a chance of breaking through.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Cavaliers (-380) vs. Heat (+300)
Odds: Cavaliers (-8.5) vs. Heat (+8.5)
Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o210.0 -110) vs. Heat (u210.0 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat preview
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not even need Darius Garland to whip the Miami Heat in Game 3. They did it by getting contributions from across the roster, including De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome who combined for 34 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds.
The Cavaliers should be fine without Garland as long as the other stars led by Donovan Mitchell have their usual impact.
The Heat had to be embarrassed by how they were crushed on the boards and in the paint. Miami lost the rebounding battle 46-29, including 13-5 on the offensive glass, and the points in the paint 60-30.
The Heat simply can’t allow the Cavaliers, who have the deeper roster, to outwork and outhustle them. Tyler Herro must also show why he is the heir to Jimmy Butler by bouncing back with a big-time performance in Game 4.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups
Cavaliers
SG: Donovan Mitchell | SG: Max Strus | SG: Sam Merill | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen
Heat
PG: Tyler Herro | PG: Davion Mitchell | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Bam Adebayo | C: Kel’el Ware
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat betting tips
After back-to-back 30-point games to open the series, Donovan Mitchell slumped to a 13-point output in Game 3. The Cavaliers did not need him to be at his best as the rest of his teammates played well. To close the series, Cleveland will need a big game from the All-Star guard, particularly if Garland is out.
Mitchell likely tops his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.
If Tyler Herro does not have a big scoring game, the Heat are likely going on vacation. The Heat don’t have another scorer who can carry the team if Herro fails. Herro, who averaged 27.0 points in the first two games, also contributed just 13 points on Saturday.
The first-time All-Star likely gets steps up to help carry his team and top his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat prediction
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the Miami Heat reeling and on the ropes. Even if Darius Garland does not play, they have the two-way capability to roll to another win that beats the -8.5 spread.
