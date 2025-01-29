Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. Cleveland is first in the Eastern Conference with a 37-9 record, while Miami is sixth with a 23-22 record.

The two teams have played each other 131 times in the regular season, with Miami holding a 80-51 lead. This will be their second game this season. They last played on Dec. 8 when the Heat got a convincing 122-113 win, behind Tyler Herro’s 34 points, while Darius Garland led Cleveland with 23 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Kaseya Center.

Local coverage will be provided on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-290) vs. Heat (+235)

Spread: Cavaliers (-7) vs. Heat (+7)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o228) vs. Heat -110 (u228)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat preview

The Cavs have been the breakout team this season and have led the Eastern Conference since the start. They, however, went through a lean patch recently, dropping three straight games. Cleveland broke out of the slump with a 110-91 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Darius Garland had 22 points and seven assists, while Donovan Mitchell had 21 points and six assists.

The Heat, meanwhile, are going through a turmoil as the management tries to find a trade for Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star was suspended indefinitely after he walked out of a team practice on being informed that he would be coming off of the bench.

The turmoil within the team didn’t seem to deter other players, though, as the Heat are on a two-game winning streak. They most recently beat the Orlando Magic 125-119 in OT on Monday. Tyler Herro had 30 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, while Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat betting props

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 24.5, which is over his season average of 23.7 points. Oddsmakers don’t expect him to cross the mark, and neither do we. Bet on the under.

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 23.5. If anyone has benefitted from Butler’s absence on the court, it's Herro, who's averaging a career-high 24.1 points per game this season. He should be good for at least 24 points on Wednesday as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Cavs to get a win on the road. While Miami has handled business without Jimmy Butler, beating Cleveland could be too tough of a task. The Cavaliers should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total could stay under 228 points.

