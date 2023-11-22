The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday (Nov. 22) at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The hosts come off a thrilling 122-119 OT win against the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Heat have been in red-hot form this season. They propped up a dominant 118-100 win over the Chicago Bulls and are favorites to take this contest against the Cavaliers, who will be without Donovan Mitchell.

The Cavaliers rode on masterful performances by Darius Garland (32 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists), Jarrett Allen (26 points, 13 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (18 points, 12 rebounds) to get the better of the in-form Sixers. The Heat nailed down fourth place in the East with a 9-5 record after taming the Bulls.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Preview, Betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) vs Miami Heat (9-5)

Date and time: November 22, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Preview

Despite the absence of guard Tyler Herro, who was in a rich vein for form, Miami has been consistent with the rest of the stars stepping up. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.4 points per game and recently put up a 36-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets.

Duncan Robinson has regained form, averaging 15.1 points, while Bam Adebayo has been a force with 22.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Their defense has been their strength this season, and they will look to further consolidate their position with a win against the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have been impressive this season despite injuries causing a stutter in their campaign. They are ranked 13th in the league in offensive efficiency and 4th in the league in defensive efficiency. The team will look to keep the Heat in check without Mitchell, who continues to recover from his hamstring injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Predicted starting lineups

Cleveland will start with Darius Garland, former Heat guard Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen.

The Heat will use their familiar lineup of Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Jimmy Butler heads into the contest with a 23.5 o/u with -115 over and -110 under. Adebayo is the next to watch out for, with 21.5 (-106 over and -115 under). For the Cavs, Darius Garland is the key with 22.5 o/u with -120 over and +118 under.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Prediction

Miami has been playing brilliantly this season, winning eight of their last nine games. Cleveland has dealt with too many injuries, and while they have Garland and Allen, Mitchell's absence will be a blow against the formidable Heat outfit.

To add, the Cavaliers are on the tail end of a back-to-back, as they will be fatigued coming into this matchup after battling the Sixers in Philadelphia that stretched to OT. Expect a Heat win on Wednesday.