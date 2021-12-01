Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the FTX Arena on Wednesday. The Heat have lost three of their last five games, including a Monday defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets at home.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers snapped their five-game losing streak against the bottom-table Orlando Magic on Saturday. They are coming off an 18-point victory against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, December 1st, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, December 2nd; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Isaac Okoro of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after a bucket

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the biggest surprises in the East when the season began. They started their campaign winning nine of their first 14 games but have since plummeted in the conference standings.

They faced a bevy of strong teams like the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets (twice) and the Phoenix Suns which led to a five-game losing streak. However, they have now won their last two games, and it is looking like the Cavaliers are going to end their playoff drought.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 22nd in offensive rating, but, in fact, have eight different players averaging double-digits in points. Their star rookie, Evan Mobley, has been excellent so far, averaging 14.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting on 49/31/75 splits. Darius Garland leads the team in scoring with 18.6 points a night.

They are fifth in defensive rating, and their size allows them to protect the rim at a high level.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen (will ball) of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Dallas Mavericks

Jarrett Allen is averaging borderline All-Star numbers and is the Cleveland Cavaliers' best player so far. He is averaging 16.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game while leading the team in Player Efficiency Rating.

Allen is coming off a double-double performance against the Mavericks, dropping 28 points on remarkable 12-for-17 shooting. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and was a game-high plus-30 in 34 minutes.

StatMuse @statmuse Jarrett Allen tonight:



28 PTS (career-high)

14 REB

12-17 FG



He’s averaged 23/13 on 71% shooting in his last 4 games. Jarrett Allen tonight:28 PTS (career-high)14 REB12-17 FGHe’s averaged 23/13 on 71% shooting in his last 4 games. https://t.co/LUmRNHeU3G

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Miami Heat Preview

Tyler Herro (left) and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are aiming to get back to the NBA Finals this season and have left no stone unturned in that pursuit. They are one of the few teams that are top 10 in both offensive (fifth) and defensive (10th) rating and have the fourth-best net rating in the league.

The addition of Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker has been excellent, and everything seems to be clicking.

Tyler Herro is the leading favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award this season. He is 19th in the league in scoring with 21.8 ppg, and no other player in the top 20 comes off the bench.

Herro is the second-highest scorer on the team and is averaging career-high numbers in every category across the board, including shooting efficiency, rebounds, steals and assists.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler's presence on the floor is extremely crucial to the Miami Heat's success. He is the team's Swiss Army knife who does anything it takes to win, from scoring and rebounding to defense and playmaking.

Butler leads the team in scoring and steals with 23.6 points and 2.1 steals per game and is second on the Heat in rebounding and assists with 5.8 boards and 5.3 dimes a night.

He didn't play in the Miami Heat's last game and is expected to lace up tonight.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Cavaliers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are favorites to win this game for many reasons. For starters, they are the much stronger team on both ends of the floor and are aiming for a championship, while the Cleveland Cavaliers will likely find themselves scratching and clawing their way for a win tonight.

Additionally, the game will be in Miami, giving the Heat homecourt advantage and further boosting their chances of a victory.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Heat game?

The matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Ohio. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Fans can tune in to the radio at WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 and WTAM/WMMS/WNZN to listen to the live commentary.

