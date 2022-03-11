Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - March 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Fresh off their win on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their road trip as they play the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on March 11th.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a 127-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers. With their second consecutive win, the Cavaliers improved to 38-27 as they occupy the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are coming off a 90-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Although the loss saw their four-game winning streak snapped, the Heat retained their position as the number one seed in the East with a 44-23 record.

Friday night's matchup will be the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. With a 2-0 series lead, the Cavaliers have an opportunity to sweep the season-series against Miami on the road.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, March 11th, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 11th, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers bench celebrates a play.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in good form over the last two games. With two consecutive wins in their bag, the Cavaliers put their three-game losing streak behind them.

The game against Indiana saw a close affair overall. Although the Cavaliers had a solid first-quarter showing, the Pacers would dominate in the second and third quarters.

However, a huge fourth quarter showing spurred by Darius Garland would see Cleveland through to a win.

StatMuse @statmuse Darius Garland tonight:



41 PTS (career high)

13 AST

5 REB



He joins LeBron as the only Cavs with 40p/10a game since 2010. Darius Garland tonight:41 PTS (career high)13 AST5 REBHe joins LeBron as the only Cavs with 40p/10a game since 2010. https://t.co/uAyGaY0qGp

The side also saw great performances by Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley - each of whom had 20+ points on the night. However, Jarrett Allen's absence is definitely affecting the Cavs' overall play.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Rookie Evan Mobley scores off a dunk for Cleveland.

Evan Mobley will be a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their upcoming matchup.

Fitting the prototype of the modern-day big-man, Mobley often plays the forward position when Allen is on the floor. However, he is equally efficient when playing center, which is likely in the upcoming game.

Mack Perry @DevaronPerry



22 Points

12 Rebounds

3 Assists

1 Block

5 Steals

8/15 FG

6/8 FT

+6

In 36 minutes of action Vs the Indiana Pacers.

#LetEmKnow Evan Mobley’s night:22 Points12 Rebounds3 Assists1 Block5 Steals8/15 FG6/8 FT+6In 36 minutes of action Vs the Indiana Pacers. Evan Mobley’s night: 22 Points 12 Rebounds3 Assists1 Block5 Steals8/15 FG6/8 FT+6In 36 minutes of action Vs the Indiana Pacers. #LetEmKnow https://t.co/ttPK5YHKpO

With Mobley at center, the Cavaliers will need their rookie to dominate the rebounding glass against an experienced but undersized center in Bam Adebayo. While this may be a tall task, Mobley can make use of his size advantage to create more opportunities for Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Dean Wade | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Evan Mobley

Miami Heat Preview

Jimmy Butler attempts to score off a layup against the Knicks.

The Miami Heat are coming off a rather disappointing showing against the Phoenix Suns. Losing for the first time in their last five games, the Heat will look to turn things around at home on Friday.

The game against Phoenix saw Miami play without Jimmy Butler, who will be questionable for Friday's game as well. This made a huge difference as the starting rotation saw only Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo notch double-digit scoring.

Although Tyler Herro contributed significantly from the bench, the Heat saw very low output from their roster overall.

The turning point was the rebounding battle as the Suns outrebounded Miami 55-38. After being dominated on the boards, Miami had very few ways to make a comeback behind a poor second-half display.

However, the Heat are still at the top of the standings in the East. As one of the best teams at executing and returning from losses, Miami should be in a solid position to turn things around on Friday.

Key Player - Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro looks on during the game

Tyler Herro could be a key player for the Miami Heat in their upcoming game against Cleveland.

Coming off a 17-point performance in the loss against Phoenix, Herro was one of the few players to notch double-digit scoring in an otherwise poor outing for Miami.

As an electrifying scorer off the bench, Herro has fulfilled his role effectively with the Heat. He has also acted as a backup point guard in most cases as he facilitates the offense in many situations.

However, given the matchup against Cleveland, the Heat will see Herro take on a bigger scoring role. Given Cleveland's relative lack of depth, the 21-year old will have every avenue to take on the scoring load considering his recent form.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Tyler Herro over the last 7 Games:



25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

27 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST

20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

27 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST

21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

31 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST Tyler Herro over the last 7 Games:25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST27 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST27 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST31 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST https://t.co/WJk9WJ91OY

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Gabe Vincent | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Cavaliers vs Heat Match Predictions

The Miami Heat are more than likely to emerge as winners in this game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the Cavaliers enjoy having momentum in their favor, they will miss key players such as Jarrett Allen due to injury. With Allen out of the rotation, Miami may find it easier to score considering the lack of rim protection.

Additionally, Miami's defense around the perimeter may make it difficult for the Cavs to get going from the outside. Should Darius Garland get going, the Cavaliers will have an opportunity to turn things around. But, Miami should enjoy a better chance of winning regardless.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Heat game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Sun. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WAXY 790.

