Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - March 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form Miami Heat will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Tuesday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The resurgent Miami Heat will look to win their fifth game on the trot, while the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to avoid a fourth consecutive reverse.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 14-24 season record. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, have surged to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings after winning nine of their last ten games and improving their season record to 21-18.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 16, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Advertisement

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gone into rebuild mode as they look to develop their young players in their roster. However, they still have a long way to go and are currently the worst team offensively this season, which is evident in their rating of 104. Only four players in the team are averaging ten points or more per game this campaign.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are an unpredictable team, though, as they have had wins against heavyweights like the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.

They lost their last game to the Atlanta Hawks 82-100 after being outclassed in almost every department of the game. Collin Sexton top-scored with 15 points on the night, while veteran Kevin Love left the game early, as he was yet to fully recover from his injury.

Tough finish in ATL. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 15, 2021

Key player - Collin Sexton

Advertisement

Collin Sexton (#2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has been one of the rare bright spots for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

He is the team leader in average points and steals per game this campaign. The majority of wins the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed this season have come courtesy of big performances from the 22-year old guard. Sexton has been a solid force at both ends of the floor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will once again look to their energetic point guard to help the team get their first win post the All-Star break.

Predicted Lineup

G - Collin Sexton, G - Darius Garland, F - Larry Nance Jr., F - Isaac Okoro, C - Jarrett Allen.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have been ruthless recently and seem unstoppable at the moment. Their talisman Jimmy Butler is firing on all cylinders. After a difficult start to their campaign, the Heat have successfully revived their playoff spots, going 10-1 in their last 11 outings.

The Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic 102-97 in their last game. Jimmy Butler (29 points, nine assists, seven rebounds) and Tyler Herro (22 points, eight rebounds) starred in the team's fourth consecutive win. The Miami Heat outscored the Orlando Magic 44-24 inside the paint and also made 15 steals.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (#22) of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is playing like a man possessed of late and has been highly effective at both ends of the floor.

Advertisement

His return to the court after being out due to the league's health and safety protocols has been one of the key reasons for the Miami Heat's resurgence. Butler is averaging 28.3 points, 9.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and a whopping 3.8 steals per game in his last five outings.

Moreover, despite the number of matches he's played this campaign, Butler has been on the court for a minimum of 33.4 minutes per game. The Miami Heat will once again hope that their star player puts up staggering numbers and lead them to their 22nd win of the season.

The Heat were 6-12 when Jimmy Butler returned from Covid. They were 22nd in defensive rating.



They have since gone 15-6 and have had the league’s 2nd best defense. They are now 4th in the East.



Jimmy has averaged 23 PPG, 8 RPG, 9 APG, 2 SPG in that span. pic.twitter.com/Dol8w5Q9eH — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 15, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Kendrick Nunn, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Jimmy Butler, F - KZ Okpala, C - Kelly Olynyk.

Cavaliers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are the overwhelming favorites in this game and should win comfortably. The Cleveland Cavaliers will have to put up a team-performance to upset last season's runner-ups.

Nonetheless, the match could be an interesting one as the two teams will square off for the first time this season.

Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game?

The game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat will be televised locally on Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Ohio. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.