Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will head to Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Monday. The Cavs had only 22 wins last season. This season, they have already won 13 of their 24 games, and stand seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have turned the Cleveland's frontcourt to a defensive fortress. That has helped the Cavaliers ranking fourth in defensive rating (105.5) in the league. Mobley's versatility in offense and defense has elevated his team. If he can maintain that performance through the season, he could win the Rookie of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks had a poor start to their campaign, but have enjoyed a resurgence of sorts. They have recorded 15 wins and nine losses, and won nine of their last ten games. The Bucks, who are third in the East, are coming off a 22-point win against the Miami Heat.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers are yet to submit their injury report to the league. However, based on the information available, Collin Sexton could be sidelined for the game. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 6' 1" shooting guard will miss the remainder of the season following a surgery to repair his torn left meniscus.

In his tweet, Charania wrote:

"Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Dean Wade, who has missed the last five games, could be questionable for Monday. Wade is suffering from a strained right calf, and could suit up against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Player Name Status Reason Dean Wade Questionable strained right calf Collin Sexton Out Torn meniscus

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen and George Hill are marked as questionable for Monday. Antekounmpo, who is suffering from right calf soreness, might suit up against the Cavs, depending on his status leading up to the game.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Happy Birthday to one of the GREATEST NBA players of ALL-TIME, Giannis Antetokounmpo! Happy Birthday to one of the GREATEST NBA players of ALL-TIME, Giannis Antetokounmpo! https://t.co/39BI0vZtpp

Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo and Semi Ojeleye, meanwhile, will be sidelined for the game. Lopez, a key player during the Bucks' championship-winning campaign last season, has only played once in 2021-22. The timeline for his return has not yet been confirmed.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Right calf soreness Grayson Allen Questionable Illness George Hill Questionable Right knee hyperextension Brook Lopez Out Back surgery Donte DiVincenzo Out Left ankle injury Semi Ojeleye Out Strained right calf

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro will likely start in the backcourt on Monday. Ricky Rubio should contribute as a point guard off the bench. Evan Mobley, who is averaging 14.1 points per game, could start in the frontcourt as the team's primary point guard. He should play alongside Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen.

Milwaukee Bucks

With Antetokounmpo questionable, the Bucks will likely start Sandro Mamukelashvili as the power forward. Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis could start alongside Sandro in the frontcourt. Pat Connaughton, who is averaging 1.5 threes per game, will likely start instead of Grayson Allen alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Milwaukee Bucks

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Pat Connaughton | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Sandro Mamukelashvili | Center - Bobby Portis.

Edited by Bhargav