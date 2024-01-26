Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks injury reports for January 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. This will be the fourth meeting between them, with the Bucks leading 2-1.

The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' seven-game winning streak ended in their previous game but they have gone 8-2 in their last 10.

The Bucks and the Cavaliers have played 232 games, with the Bucks leading 132-100.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a series of injury woes throughout the season.

Darius Garland has not traveled with the team as per reports for their four-game road trip. He is sidelined with a broken jaw and has missed 22 games with 14 games straight since Dec. 14 after he sustained the injury.

Evan Mobley had undergone arthroscopic left knee surgery, which caused him to miss 21 games, and will have a six-to-eight-week recovery timeline.

Ty Jerome has only played in two games after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and will remain sidelined indefinitely.

The Milwaukee Bucks have remained healthy this season. Jae Crowder suffered a groin injury and had to undergo surgery, which sidelined him for 31 games. Khris Middleton missed six games and has played with a minute limit.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries for Jan. 26

The Cavaliers have three players on their injury list. SG Ty Jerome (right ankle), PG Darius Garland (jaw) and PF Evan Mobley (left knee) are listed as out.

Player Status Injury Ty Jerome Out Ankle sprain Darius Garland Out Jaw fracture Evan Mobley Out Left knee surgery

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Jan. 26

The Bucks only have one player on their injury list. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to back spasms.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Back

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Wisconsin for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, with the latter offering a free trial that includes access to NBA TV.

