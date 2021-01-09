Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in what will be both teams’ tenth game of the 2020-21 NBA season. They come in with identical records and have won 5 out of their 9 games so far and are tied at the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Cleveland Cavaliers come into the game having won their previous matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies in a close-fought game (94-90). On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks were soundly beaten by the Utah Jazz, who had an incredible shooting night and got the win despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 35 points.

As far as injuries are concerned, the Cleveland Cavaliers have multiple starters who are expected to sit out of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Bucks have a healthy roster and will be looking to post their sixth victory of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Updates

The Milwaukee Bucks are relatively healthy and only have Pat Connaughton and Torrey Craig on the injury list. Apart from the duo, the Milwaukee Bucks have all of their top stars available. Jrue Holiday is expected to pair up with Donte DiVincenzo for the guard positions while Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to start as well.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have an injury-ravaged roster and are missing Darius Garland, Matthew Dellavedova, and Isaac Okoro for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Porter Jr. is also missing along with Dante Exum, Dylan Windler, and Kevin Love. To top it off, Collin Sexton has also been listed as doubtful for the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks look set to start with the exact same starting five they used last time around. They have two bench players unavailable, and will be looking to grind out a victory against a Cleveland Cavaliers side that has looked impressive in the early weeks.

Best of Giannis from last night's battle.



35 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/YIRr9EjdUj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 9, 2021

The Cavaliers have to deal with a number of injuries, as mentioned above, and may end up pushing a few players into the starting 5.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have to contend with multiple injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Cedi Osman, G Larry Nance, Jr., F Andre Drummond, F Damyean Dotson, C JaVale McGee

Both Giannis and Holiday are fit for the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Khris Middleton, C Brook Lopez